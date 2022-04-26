ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Voices: I won’t be quitting Twitter – it changed my life

By Charlotte Colombo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30G3Sv_0fKe4Vxy00

In the wake of billionaire Elon Musk buying Twitter , people seem prepared to leave the platform behind them. Not only have more high-profile figures like actor and prolific tweeter Jameela Jamil announced their intention to leave the app, but a mass exodus could be on the horizon, with hashtags like #LeavingTwitter trending across the platform.

Although Twitter can be a hellsite at times, I will be staying put. I hopped on the Twitter train pretty late compared to my peers, reluctantly starting an account in 2019 in order to keep up with goings on as politics editor of my student paper – but everything changed once we were plunged into the pandemic.

Back in my childhood bedroom, with the final months of a university experience four years in the making ripped away from me, it truly felt like I was a child again too. As an autistic person, socialising was something I found painfully difficult when I was younger. There was no friend-making playbook for neurodivergent girls, so I spent the majority of my childhood and adolescence friendless.

In terms of socialising and building connections, university was a game changer for me. So when the pandemic took the university experience, including in-person teaching, away, I felt like I was back at square one.

I had hoped that moving to a new city in the autumn of 2020 to start a Masters degree would give me a second chance in terms of meeting new people, overcoming my social anxiety, and building back a lot of the confidence I lost in lockdown earlier that year.

Sadly, the course was largely remote, and Covid restrictions meant that despite being in one of the greatest cities in the world, I was very limited in terms of where I could go. Consequently, it was really difficult to meet new people, and that gnawing loneliness in the pit of my stomach that I recognised from the primary school playground grew stronger. It was then that I started engaging with Twitter a lot more.

Because Twitter is largely set up as a collection of subcultures – from “Journo Twitter” to “Animal Crossing Twitter” – I was able to find people of similar interests extremely quickly. What started as retweeting thoughts that resonated with me and replying to jokes I thought were funny soon turned into in-depth conversations, group chats and long-lasting friendships. With every ping of my phone I was reminded that just because I was alone, that didn’t mean I was lonely.

When I meet people face-to-face, I usually have to think about things like how much I blink, my posture, how I move my arms, adding intonation to my voice, and balancing between too much and too little eye contact. This makes meeting new people hard for me, lockdown or no lockdown. It’s part of being autisitic, but because Twitter is online, I was able to develop meaningful friendships faster. I could focus on showing people who I really am, rather than thinking about all the “masking” that’s expected of me.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

But that doesn’t mean a lot of my Twitter friendships were limited to online-only. Now that we’re out of lockdown, the vast majority of my friends in London, whom I see regularly, are people that started off as an icon on a screen. Because I was fortunate enough to get to know a number of people who also lived in London, a lot of my online friends soon transitioned to “IRL” friends. Without Twitter, my social life wouldn’t be half as good as it is today.

At the same time, my Twitter friendships with people from other areas of the UK and even further afield are, in my opinion, no less valuable than the ones that involve IRL contact. In school, the idea that online friends were this murky, seedy, thing reserved for creepy old men and social outcasts was constantly reinforced, but I know I’m not the only one who has developed meaningful relationships through Twitter. We can credit the app for revolutionising the way we think about online friendships, helping to normalise them and foster positive connections between like-minded people.

I don’t know what plans Elon Musk has for Twitter, but as someone who is also autistic, I hope he recognises that connection is at the heart of the plaform. Twitter has been a lifeline for me and so many others around the world.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Leavingtwitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa follows Johnny Depp on Instagram

Jason Momoa appears to have followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Momoa stars as Aquaman in the DC franchise opposite Heard, who plays his love interest Mera. The pair will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is scheduled for release in March 2023.As per Gamerant, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Momoa began following Depp on Instagram once the trial – taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia – was well underway.Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

AOC explains why she deleted tweet after Elon Musk accused her of ‘hitting’ on him

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has explained why she deleted a tweet mocking SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk after he accused her of “hitting on” him during a Twitter exchange. The exchange began when Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday that she was tired of a “billionaire with an ego problem” who controlled a “massive communications platform” for enabling the right, but did not name the person or company behind her message.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter on Monday, responded by tweeting: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy”, in apparent acknowledgment that he was “a billionaire with an ego problem”. The Democrat...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

628K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy