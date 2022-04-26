ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran and Bill Bailey to star in Queen’s Jubilee pageant

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vp43s_0fKe4U5F00

Puppet corgis, a giant 3D wire bust of the Queen and a musical tribute led by Ed Sheeran are just a handful of the things we can expect from the “People’s Pageant”, the carnival finale of the monarch ’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it has been revealed.

Celebrities confirmed to be participating in the spectacle include Sir Cliff Richard , Jeremy Irons, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Gary Lineker, Rosie Jones , Kadeena Cox, Alan Titchmarsh, Heston Blumenthal, James Martin, Bill Bailey and Gok Wan.

Money for the £15m event has been raised by corporate sponsors and individuals and is expected to be watched by up to a billion people from around the globe.

More than 10,000 people will be involved in staging the celebration, including more than 6,000 volunteers and performers, the military, and 2,500 members of the public.

The event will take place outside Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets on the afternoon of Sunday 5 June, the last day of the four-day bank holiday weekend marking the Queen ’s 70 years on the throne.

The procession will cover a three kilometre route echoing the Queen’s coronation.

Highlights will include an aerial artist suspended under a vast helium balloon, known as a heliosphere, bearing the image of the Queen.

Other key moments include a giant oak tree flanked with maypole dancers, a huge moving wedding cake sounding out Bollywood hits, a towering dragon and three-storey-high beasts.

The Queen will also be represented in her younger days through a 20ft puppet, surrounded by a pack of mischievous corgis, which will create “humourous chaos” along The Mall.

The royal affair will be split into four acts: For Queen and Country, The Time of Our Lives, Let's Celebrate, and Happy and Glorious.

This will include one of the largest military spectacles in modern history, a fleet of iconic cars from James Bond films, Daleks, and a procession of strolling Lambeth walkers, jivers, hippies, teddy boys, mods, glam rockers, punks, new romantics, ravers, Britpoppers, junglists and breakbeaters.

The Queen's 1947 wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured with a giant four-tier wedding cake baked by acrobatic cooks on the move and housing a sound system playing a medley of Bollywood tunes to reflect the coming together of people across the UK and Commonwealth.

Cirque Bijou, from Bristol, will stage the Unity chapter with disabled and able-bodied performers as well as the Paralympic rugby and basketball teams, and BMX stunt cyclists.

The final act will conclude with the singing of the national anthem.

David Zolkwer, the show's director, said the celebration was “by and for the people”.

He said: “It's about ordinary people coming together from far and wide to do extraordinary things; real people with delightful, authentic stories to tell; taking centre stage in a spectacular performance filled with wonder, warmth, wit and so much humanity.

“It will be all about how, through the recollections and stories and experiences we share, we can see how we are all connected - through time; to each other; and to the Queen.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heston Blumenthal
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Bill Bailey
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Cliff Richard
Person
Rosie Jones
Person
Alan Titchmarsh
Person
Jeremy Irons
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Pageant#Bollywood
The Independent

Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa follows Johnny Depp on Instagram

Jason Momoa appears to have followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Momoa stars as Aquaman in the DC franchise opposite Heard, who plays his love interest Mera. The pair will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is scheduled for release in March 2023.As per Gamerant, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Momoa began following Depp on Instagram once the trial – taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia – was well underway.Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Thom Browne holds a ‘Teddy Talk’ in playful toy-themed show

The 500 audience members were sitting in neat rows, and they’d definitely gotten the memo on attire: All were perfectly dressed in a classic gray Thom Browne suit.They were very quiet, too, perhaps because they knew Browne’s show Friday evening was a special occasion, held in New York rather than Paris where he usually stages shows, to coincide with Monday's Met Gala. But also probably because they were stuffed animals. To be precise, these were teddy bears, lined in tiny chairs to hear a motivational “Teddy Talk.”It was yet another Browne extravaganza, more a slice of theater or performance...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Selling Sunset cast share their favourite looks from season 5

Members of the Selling Sunset cast have shared details of their favourite looks from the latest season and what they believe makes their style unique.The show’s fifth season, which landed on Netflix on Friday 22 April, sees the glamorous real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group sell multi-million-dollar homes while giving viewers an insight into their personal relationships, work feuds and lavish lifestyles.Cast members including Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith are well-known for their unconventional office style. Alongside a pair of stiletto heels – a wardrobe staple for anyone at the brokerage – the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘They said get back, we got back. It feels cool’: Sir Paul McCartney duets with John Lennon during historic Spokane show

Sir Paul McCartney made history with his first ever gig in the city of Spokane last night (Thursday 28 April). It was a concert that included “a duet” with John Lennon – courtesy of electronic wizardry – and huge cheers when the Beatles legend waved a Ukrainian flag.It was McCartney's first concert since the summer of 2019. When he first walked out on to the stage, the 79-year-old had to pause for a moment, apparently struck by the emotion of being back on the road – amid a pandemic that has destroyed and upended so much, not least live music.“They...
MUSIC
The Independent

Voices: I’m a ‘boomeranger’ – I couldn’t bear life in the countryside, so I moved back to London

At first, we couldn’t believe we had pulled it off. We had moved to the country and found ourselves a 300-year-old listed stone cottage with original wooden beams and views of a Norman castle. Our cobbled street led to a river, and our neighbours – two retired teachers – left veggies on our doorstep, fresh from their allotment. Our local baker was a finalist on Britain’s Best Bakery and our cheese came from the Wensleydale creamery, not too far away. I went horse riding on Tuesdays, and regularly hiked in the Yorkshire Dales.This was in autumn 2018, long before the...
U.K.
The Independent

Amber Heard’s favourite wine - with an eye-watering price tag - revealed at Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s favourite wine - with a very impressive price tag - was revealed at the defamation trial against her ex Johnny Depp. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp’s business manager Edward White testified in court on Thursday that by the end of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne tearfully reveals Ozzy’s COVID diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne is taking a break from her brand new role on TalkTV as her husband Ozzy has been diagnosed with COVID-19, she revealed on Thursday (28 April).Sharon is fronting The Talk alongside JeremyKyle a year after her exit from the CBS talk show of the same name following a heated on-air debate about race and Megan Markle.“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon said in an interview on Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel.“We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Awkward Vin Diesel video posted day before director Justin Lin quits Fast and Furious 10 highlighted online

A video from Vin Diesel, posted the day before Justin Lin quit as Fast & Furious 10 director, is being highlighted online.It was announced on Tuesday (26 April) that Lin had made the “difficult decision” to step away as director of the final two instalments in the film series.Lin has directed five of the car-racing franchise’s movies, and returned after a two-film break for last year’s ninth outing, F9.On Monday (25 April), days before Lin announced his decision to exit the film, lead star Diesel shared a video alongside the filmmaker. The clip has been shared online in the...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

628K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy