Chesapeake, VA

Great Bridge High School students win $50,000 using STEM skills

By Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Students at Chesapeake’s Great Bridge High School recently used their STEM skills to create a solution to the problem of bus delays — and won the cash to make it happen.

The school is 1 of 10 national finalists in the 12th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, a nationwide competition challenging middle and high school students to use science, technology, engineering and math to address local issues and inspire change in their communities.

Since December, 100 schools across the country have been developing their prototypes, apps and project videos to showcase how they plan to address issues of national importance while keeping sustainability in mind.

Samsung selected the top 10 “for their determination and ingenuity in addressing some of the most critical issues facing the country today, including sustainability, public health and accessibility.”

The team at Great Bridge, led by teacher Paula Labbe, decided to tackle the nationwide school bus driver shortage. The strain necessitates doubling and sometimes tripling bus routes, creating long delays getting students to and from class.

In response, Great Bridge students created AcceleRoute, a system to help bus drivers build “personalized and efficient routes determined by the students they are transporting on a given day,” Samsung said in a news release. When students board their bus, they swipe a programmed card that connects to an app that will determine the most efficient route to transport all students to their homes. The system increases efficiency and bus ridership while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the release said.

The team received a $50,000 prize from Samsung to fund the technology and classroom supplies for their project.

This weekend and into the students are participating in a pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges in hopes of being named one of three national winners and take home the grand prize of $100,000.

“The students that participate in this program are fearless and continue to tackle some of the greatest national issues like sustainability and accessibility with the most innovative and creative solutions we’ve seen to date,” said Ann Woo, Samsung’s Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship. “From coast to coast, these students have taken charge of their future and we’re proud to see how they have creatively bridged STEM and social impact.”

The Solve for Tomorrow contest launched in 2010 to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to address the most pressing issues impacting society. Today, the competition fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving, anchored in problem-based learning, Samsung said.

For the past decade, Samsung has awarded $20 million in technology and classroom materials to more than 2,500 public schools in the United States.

To learn more about the National Finalist schools, please visit www.samsung.com/solve .

IN THIS ARTICLE
