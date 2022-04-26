Lauren Bernett dead at 20: James Madison University softball star dies just hours after being named top player

JAMES Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett has died just hours after being named the conference player of the week.

The university announced the athlete's death on Tuesday; however, a cause of death was not provided.

James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett has died Credit: JMU Sports

Lauren Bernett was a star catcher for the Dukes Credit: USA TODAY Sports

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," JMU President Jonathan Alger and Athletics Director Jeff Bourne said in a statement.

"We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly."

"The JMU family is devastated to have lost one of our own. All our love and support are with Lauren’s family, her @JMUSoftball

community and all those who knew her," JMU's Athletics' Twitter account shared.

"We love you, Lauren 💜💔," the JMU Softball team tweeted.

A member of the National Honor Society, Bernett, 20, was a sophomore and a star catcher for the Dukes.

According to her player bio, she was majoring in Biology and minoring in Pre-Vet.

Her tragic death comes after being named the conference player of the week, following a stretch of impressive performances.

In the Dukes' April 16 game against the College of Charleston, Bernett recorded three hits and seven RBIs, a JMU record.

A week later, in a series against Drexel on April 23, she recorded hits in seven of her nine at-bats.

Bernett - who was batting .336 this season with nine home runs - was a pivotal contributor to the James Madison squad that made a deep run in the 2021 Women's College World Series.

Dukes' doubleheader against Longwood has been canceled due to the star's death.

Bernett is survived by her parents, Scott and Kim, and two brothers and two sisters.

