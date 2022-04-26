ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish miner found alive in collapse that killed 6 others

By Reuters
 2 days ago
WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Polish rescue workers have reached a miner trapped underground since a tremor shook the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland on Saturday morning, an official at the pit said on Tuesday.

Two mines belonging to state-owned JSW (JSW.WA) have seen fatal accidents over the past week, and Poland's prime minister has said safety standards will be checked. read more

"Just before 3 p.m. a team from the Central Mine Rescue Station reached one of the victims," Marcin Golebiowski, a director at the mine was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP.

"Currently, an attempt is being made to get him out from under the water and transport the injured man to the base, and then to the surface."

Of 52 workers who were in the mine when the tremor happened, 42 managed to escape themselves. Six of those left trapped underground have since been found dead.

"We will try locate the other three employees," Golebiowski said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

