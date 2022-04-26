ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Co. offering 'sensory friendly' COVID vaccine clinic

By Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLQJo_0fKe4MGf00

Thomas Landry is your typical 4-year-old kid. He loves his toys, his iPad, and playing on his phone. But what you may not initially notice is that Thomas has severe nonverbal autism. Something he, and his parents, are learning to navigate.

"Despite all the challenges, Thomas is the light of this household," said Sabrina Landry.

Sabrina Landry, Thomas' mom, says one of the biggest challenges she's encountered is getting him the medical attention he needs.

"When you have to get a vaccination or get blood drawn or teeth, or doctor visits you have to sit still and that's the last thing he wants to do," said Landry. You're in his space. You're holding him still. He does not like to be still. He likes to do his stemming and his jumping."

That's why she was happy to hear that a sensory-friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Kenosha.

The event, which will be hosted by the Kenosha Health Department and the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, April 30th, will give kids ages 5 and up the opportunity to get their vaccinations in a calm, lower sensory space with fidgets and distraction strategies. While also protecting them against the virus.

"If there were clinics that were set up where they could get down to his level, even get on the floor with him, lay on the floor with him with his tablet or his phone. Meet him where he's at. I feel like that would make a world of difference," said Landry.

And while he's not old enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine just yet, Landry says she's thrilled to see that more people are beginning to realize the need for more sensory-friendly environments for kids with disabilities.

"It's gotta start somewhere," said Landry.

The clinic will have Pfizer vaccines and Pfizer and Moderna boosters. The vaccine is free. If you have insurance, an administrative fee will be billed to your insurance, organizers said in a statement. You are asked to bring your insurance card with you.

Second doses will be offered on May 21.

Click here to sign up for the event , which will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 and May 21.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Government
Kenosha, WI
Coronavirus
County
Kenosha County, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Kenosha, WI
Health
MedicalXpress

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's COVID pill

The World Health Organization said Friday it "strongly recommended" Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalization. However the UN agency warned it was "extremely concerned" that the inequality in access seen with COVID vaccines would...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kenosha Co#Covid
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer reports positive data for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva reported their Lyme disease vaccine candidate works better in children than in adults. In February, the drugmakers reported that the vaccine candidate was effective in adults after a three-dose series. Pfizer and Valneva also tested the vaccine in children ages 5-17, finding the vaccine was more immunogenic in adult trial participants, according to an April 26 news release.
INDUSTRY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gurnee-based doctor’s group reports data breach of patients’ personal, financial data

Illinois Gastroenterology Group, based in Gurnee with offices throughout the Chicago area, said they recently experienced a security breach that left their patients’ private data and financial information exposed. Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG) made the announcement Friday and said they discovered unusual activity within their computer network on October 22. IGG has offices in Gurnee, […]
GURNEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
psychologytoday.com

We May Soon Have a Vaccine to Fight Opioid Addiction

The first experimental vaccine for opioid addiction is now in phase 1 clinical testing in the United States. This opioid vaccine activates an immune response that generates antibodies against the oxycodone opioid. The vaccine may also protect against death from an opioid overdose. Today the United States is fighting two...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy