When I think back on my journey as a fan, student, alum and now as Director of Athletics, one descriptor of the University of Kansas ultimately comes to mind first: exceptional people. That’s been true since well before I returned home last April, and the year since has only reinforced that association. Now, though, there are four other people who can say the same about KU: my own family.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO