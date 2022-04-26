ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

ND Stockmen’s Association, Foundation launch ‘Hope after Haley’ disaster relief fund to help ranchers

By Jody Kerzman
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a rough couple of weeks for North Dakota’s cattle ranchers. Back-to-back storms have led to cattle losses and illnesses. Snow and wind damaged and destroyed buildings and fences, and feed supplies are running low for...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9:30 4/23: According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. They will continue working in the Beach/Wibaux area for now. Hanson said crews plan to reconvene at 6 a.m. tomorrow and head back out. As of 10:30 p.m., near 6,000 customers are without power across west and northwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Kinship-ND program provides help to children caregivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It takes a special kind of person to take care of children whose parents aren’t able to. But, it also takes a financial toll. The North Dakota Department of Human Services created a program to help. Kinship-ND provides caregivers with some of their needs and...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakotans without power travel hundreds of miles for generators

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rural areas in western North Dakota are relying on generators for power as many electrical lines are still down throughout the state. Even though Bismarck was largely unaffected by weather-related power outages, hardware stores in the capital city have been selling more generators than usual. That’s because people from all over the state have been traveling to Bismarck stores since their local hardware stores were running low from such high demand.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Industry
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota schools create plans to make up time missed for Blizzard

(Bismarck, ND) -- Some North Dakota schools are creating plans to make up time missed because of the recent blizzard. Schools in Divide County remain closed while Powers Lake is adding time onto the end of class days. Burke County schools won't have to make up days because extra time was already built into the school day.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Relief#Ranchers#Charity#Kfyr#Nd 58504
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy