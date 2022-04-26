ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota’s first Black-owned bank opens its doors

By Solomon Gustavo
MinnPost
MinnPost
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of the 44 Black-owned banks and credit unions in the U.S. with approximately $8.12 billion in assets, none are in Minnesota. That changes today, when Minnesota’s first known Black-owned bank, First Independence Bank, 3430 University Ave. S.E., Minneapolis, opens for business. “We know that banks represent beacons of...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 19

Susan Rasmussen
2d ago

That is good. I have never asked any bank what color the owner is! But good for him.

Reply(2)
4
MinnPost

Walz declares emergency in response to flooding in northern Minnesota

“Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency Sunday in response to flooding in northwestern Minnesota. The declaration authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to assist in supporting emergency flood operations, including with personnel and equipment. … Flood warnings were in effect for several counties in northern Minnesota, as the combination of continued rainfall and snowmelt is causing waters to rise. Officials in Crookston declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon in anticipation of the major flooding forecast along the Red Lake River.”
MinnPost

MinnPost

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

