Tennessee State

TN, MS, AR ranks among worst mental health care states in the US

By Brandon Ringo, Destinee Hannah
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A new study finds that Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care.

Tennessee was ranked at No. 31 with Mississippi following behind at No. 48 of the best states with mental health care.

According to the Quote Wizard study , 19% of Tennesseans have a mental illness with only 9% receiving aid. 10% also did not have insurance.

Mississippi has 20% of its residents living with a mental illness but only 8% received care. The study also said 18% of them did not have insurance.

According to data from Quote Wizard, the Natural State ranks 44 th in the list of states with the best mental health care.

The study looked at five key factors which includes prevalence of mental illness in each state and access to mental health care.

Other factors examined include mental illness and health insurance, the number of people who have received care and the number of people who needed care but didn’t get it.

Data from the study revealed that 20% of Arkansans have a mental illness, but only 9% of those with mental illnesses received care. The study also revealed that 11% of Arkansans with a mental illness do not have insurance.

As far as the best mental health care in the nation, that is found in Connecticut, Maryland and Massachusetts. The states with the worst mental health care are Missouri and Wyoming.

For more information on mental health resources, visit the National Institute of Mental Health’s website . You can also visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness .

Comments / 8

