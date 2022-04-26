This tree is so invasive and stinky one state launched a ‘buyback’ program
By Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (NEXSTAR) — A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader.
Callery pears create dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires.
Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import that saved pear orchards from a deadly bacterial disease. And for decades, the decorative trees seemed near perfect, aside from a tendency to fall apart after about 15 years — and their stench.
But they cross pollinated with other ornamental varieties.
Invasive stands now have been reported in more than 30 states. Fourteen states have formally listed the trees as invasive.
Missouri’s Department of Conservation is holding a buyback program for the tree. To qualify a property owner must provide a photo of a cut down pear tree in order to earn a free, less offensive, replacement tree.
T he Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Country music artist Travis Tritt is coming to the Duplin Events Center on June 25th along with fellow artists Kameron Marlowe and Larry Fleet. Officials and local businesses are hoping for every seat in the events center to be packed.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department said four leaders of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce were among those injured in a multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that Chamber President and CEO Trent McGee was in a vehicle with Director of Member Relations & Programs Kimber Stone, Director of […]
RALEIGH, N.C. — The early voting period for the 2022 statewide primary begins Thursday and ends at 3 p.m. on May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.” During early voting, voters may cast a ballot […]
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
The tree was first brought to America to save the failing native pear crop a century ago — which it did. Over the years, it has been planted nearly everywhere as a beautiful, hardy and drought-tolerant landscape tree. The Callery pear, with its profusion of white blossoms and two dozen offspring cultivars, was an American hero for a time.
When my family moved into a new home in the spring of 2005, the only plants growing in the garden were a rhododendron by the front door and a few scattered daffodils and ferns. I was delighted to see a stunning perennial pop up a month later. Being little more...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
Comments / 0