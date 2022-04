PULLMAN - Washington State University parking rates are not going up as high as initially proposed. Last month the WSU Parking and Transportation Task Force began accepting public comment on their plan to increase the cost of parking permits by 30% over the next 3 years. The task force has since decided to increase parking permit rates by about 25% over the next three years with the first hikes coming July 1st. The decision will increase the cost of WSU’s most expensive parking permit for the orange lots by over 200 dollars to nearly a thousand dollars come July of 2024. The initial proposal to increase hourly parking at meters on campus by 60% was approved by the task force. Meter parking will rise to 4 dollars an hour by July of 2024. The task force stated that the hikes are needed to generate more revenue for parking lot repairs and to make up for lost revenues caused by the pandemic.

