ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos 2022 Second Round NFL Draft Board

By Just_JoRo
Mile High Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Draft serves as the lifeblood for every roster as it provides cheap talent that can easily outperform their respective contracts if they live up to team’s hopes. The NFL Draft is also an inexact science because the human element is impossible to predict with 100% accuracy. Scouts can do...

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Met 3 Times With NFL Draft Prospect

The New England Patriots are reportedly showing significant interest in an under-the-radar wide receiver prospect. The Pats recently hosted Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a top-30 visit, per NFL insider Justin Melo. This is the third time the organization has met with Doubs, including at the 2022 Senior Bowl and informally at the NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft NFC Team Needs

Key Players Lost: WR (Christian Kirk), OLB (Chandler Jones), RB (Chase Edmonds), ILB (Jordan Hicks), DE (Jordan Phillips) The team is in a position to pursue one of the top CBs in this draft. They have very few CBs on their roster and should add at least 2. The Cards will miss Chandler Jones the most after losing him in free agency; he was a vital part of their defensive pass rush. It wouldn’t hurt to inject some youth on the Edge. There’s also a need for a rotational player on their 3-4 DL. There is a need for depth at OL although there are solid starters in place that don’t make it a huge need. Christian Kirk may have gotten a mega-deal in free agency, but I don’t think that WR is a huge need for the Cards-maybe late 3rd day.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Yardbarker

Broncos' Pre-Draft Visits Hint at Day 2 Direction in NFL Draft

The starting 22 for the Denver Broncos is, in all likelihood, all but set with players currently on the roster. After trading away their top two selections in the upcoming draft, the Broncos’ earliest draft selection rests with the very last pick of Round 2 at 64 overall. Given...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: NBC’s Chris Simms’ 1st-round mock | Giants pass on Kayvon Thibodeaux; Jets get the ‘best receiver’; Eagles nab ‘elite’ playmaker

The former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst released his first-round mock Wednesday, one day before the 2022 NFL Draft gets under way in Las Vegas, Nev. Simms, the son of New York Giants legend Phil Simms, was a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft and went on to play eight seasons in the NFL.
NFL
Packers.com

Green Bay enters 2022 NFL Draft with 11 selections

Later this week, the Green Bay Packers will welcome another rookie class to their roster through the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Armed with 11 selections, marking the fourth straight year the Packers enter the draft with 10-plus picks, Green Bay will have plenty of opportunities to add more talent and depth to their roster. All picks are eligible to be traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nfl Draft#Gm#Big Board
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith says Texans are looking for pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans need a pass rusher in the 2022 NFL draft. The need is such that even coach Lovie Smith wouldn’t run away from the question. Smith met with reporters on April 26 at NRG Stadium after the team’s organized team activities, and spoke about the club adding a pass rusher during the draft, which kicks off April 28 for a three-day, seven-round event.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy