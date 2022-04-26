ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Big Tech companies

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geYgw_0fKe3Kbq00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - A Wall Street sign is shown in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, April 19, 2022, as more earnings reports from big companies roll in. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies.

The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 2:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 627 points, or 1.8%, to 33,427 and the Nasdaq fell 3%.

The slide for major indexes follows a mostly weak day on Monday that turned into a late rally, partially led by technology stocks after Twitter agreed to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The social media company fell 2.9% Tuesday, while Tesla slumped 11% over concerns that Musk will be distracted and less engaged in running the electric vehicle maker.

Technology stocks were once again directing the broader market and had some of the biggest losses. Companies in the sector, with their pricey values, tend to push the market up or down more forcefully. Microsoft fell 2.9% and Apple shed 2.8%. Both companies will report their latest financial results later Tuesday.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell broadly. General Motors, which also reports its latest results later Tuesday, slipped 3.8%. Nike fell 5.2%.

General Electric fell 10.4% for one of the sharpest losses on the market after telling investors that inflation and other pressures are weighing on its profit forecast for the year.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77% from 2.82% late Monday.

Energy companies gained ground along with a 3% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Valero Energy rose 4.8%.

Stocks have been shaky recently, with the S&P 500 coming off a three-week losing streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.

“It’s the market getting a little more comfortable with a slowdown at best and recessionary fears at worst,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

The last few days have been volatile as Wall Street also tries to assess how China's strict lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 will impact the broader global economy, including hurting demand in the world's second-largest economy. It could be prompting a resetting of expectations while Wall Street is also still focused on the Federal Reserve's plan to raise its benchmark interest rates this year.

“The market had gotten comfortable, to an extent, with the Fed, but when you layer on demand destruction in China, it’s a little much for the market to stomach,” Mayfield said.

Earnings remain a key focus of Wall Street for the rest of the week. Airplane maker Boeing reports its results on Wednesday, along with Facebook parent, Meta. Industrial bellwether Caterpillar reports its results on Thursday, along with McDonald's and Amazon.

Investors are closely reviewing the latest round of corporate report cards to get a better sense of how different industries are handling rising inflation, which has prompted many companies to raise prices. The results will also give a clearer picture of how consumers are reacting to higher prices on everything from food to clothing and gasoline.

In economics news, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence dampened slightly in April but remains high. And on Friday the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for March.

Persistently rising inflation has prompted the Fed to shift its monetary policy in order to aggressively fight inflation. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

Economists and investors are concerned that the U.S. economy might slow sharply or even fall into a recession because of the big interest-rate increases the Fed is expected to push through.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

US stocks rebound, end session with gains

U.S. stocks curbed all losses in late afternoon trading to end the session with gains across the board. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12582.472144 +91.73 +0.73%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average cut a 400 point drop, adding over 238 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% and 1.3%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Musk#General Motors#Nike#General Electric#Treasury
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs. The trading action for the indexes took...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft headline busy earnings week ahead

Tech giants including Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT are among the companies headlining a busy earnings week that comes as investors weigh concerns over rising interest rates, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and surging costs. Overall, about a third of the S&P 500 and nearly half of the...
STOCKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy