ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won't be livestreamed

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNckV_0fKe35SC00
George Floyd Other Officers FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Judge Peter Cahill has ruled that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing will not be livestreamed. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File) (Uncredited)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ruled that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd's killing will not be livestreamed.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year's murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd's death, wrote in an order filed Monday evening that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers' objections to live audiovisual coverage.

The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin with motions on June 13. Jury selection begins June 14 with opening statements set for July 5. Cahill said he expects the evidence phase to take four or five weeks, meaning the trial could last into early August.

Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back as Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd, a Black man, to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020, in a case that sparked protests around the world and a national reckoning on race.

Thao, Lane and Kueng were convicted in a separate trial in federal court in February of violating Floyd's civil rights. Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights. Sentencing dates have not been set in those cases, which were not televised due to federal court rules.

Last year, Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in the murder case, which was viewed around the world. Prosecutors disclosed during a hearing two weeks ago that the other three former officers had rejected plea deals that would have averted the upcoming trial.

Prosecutors and a coalition of media organizations including The Associated Press had argued for allowing live televised coverage again, citing the continued intense public and media interest in the case, and the potential resurgence of the coronavirus.

But Cahill wrote that the “unusual and compelling circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic” at the time of the Chauvin trial have substantially abated, and court system rules in force at the time that mandated social distancing have been lifted. So, he said, he's bound by Minnesota's normal court rules, which allow cameras during most of a trial only if all parties consent.

“It is deeply disappointing that thousands of people interested in this important trial won’t be able to watch it,” said Leita Walker, an attorney for the media coalition, who noted in an email that an advisory committee to the Minnesota Supreme Court is considering whether the state court system should ease its restrictions on cameras. “Our Supreme Court needs to change the rule. They are working on it. I wish they could have worked faster.”

Cahill wrote that he agreed with prosecutors that livestreaming Chauvin's trial “inspired public confidence in the proceedings and helped ensure calm in Minneapolis and across the country.” And he noted that he recommended to the committee that judges should have discretion to allow audiovisual coverage even if a party objects. But he said he has “no unfettered mandate” to ignore existing rules in the absence of compelling circumstances needed to prevent a “manifest injustice.”

News organizations will have to cover the upcoming proceedings mostly from a closed-circuit feed in one of at least three overflow courtrooms. Only two pool reporters can be present in the main courtroom. Only four members of the Floyd family and two members from each defendant's family at a time may be in the courtroom. The general public can watch only from an overflow courtroom.

Cahill also ruled that the jury won't be sequestered except for deliberations, but with security restrictions, similar to how he conducted Chauvin's trial.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

___

The story has been updated to correct that the order was filed Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Judge Denies Dismissal Motion, Sets Trial Date For Former MPD Officer Brian Cummings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has set a trial date for the former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to the high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year. Brian Cummings’ trial will begin Sept. 19, according to court documents filed on Monday. The judge also denied a motion by Cummings’ attorneys to dismiss the charges against him. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Derek Chauvin seeks new trial in murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — The attorney representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal for a new trial in the murder of George Floyd. In an 82-page brief, attorney William Mohrman argued that pre-trial publicity, the threat of further rioting and several other reasons made for an unfair trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Derek Chauvin files appeal to overturn conviction in George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has submitted an appeal to overturn his April 2021 conviction for murdering George Floyd, court documents show.His lawyers submitted the appeal with Minnesota’s Court of Appeals on Monday asking to either overturn the conviction, order a retrial in another venue, or reduce his sentence because of alleged “misconduct”."The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors - literally every day - to news demonising Chauvin and glorifying Floyd, which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice," the lawyers wrote alleged.The lengthy document also outlined a number of alleged instances of prosecutor misconduct and said Chauvin, a former Minneapolis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestreaming#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Minnesota Supreme Court#Violent Crime#Ap
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Lily Peters: Boy Taken Into Custody; Police Say He ‘Was Known To The Victim’

Originally published April 26 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the boy was arrested early Tuesday evening somewhere in the city. He says a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street. The property is owned by Lily’s aunt. The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the Chippewa County District Attorney, there’s a bond hearing for the suspect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect was not a stranger. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy