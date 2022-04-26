ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

P&O ferry ‘adrift’ after losing power in Irish sea, with up to 410 passengers aboard

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHMA5_0fKe32o100

A P&O ferry was left adrift in the Irish Sea for over an hour this afternoon, after it lost power about five miles off the coast of Larne, Northern Ireland .

The European Causeway, which can carry up to 410 passengers, left Cairnryan in Scotland this afternoon at midday, bound for Larne Harbour.

The RNLI sent out lifeboats shortly after the ferry did not arrive at the scheduled time of 2pm.

P&O confirmed the situation on Twitter, blaming “a mechanical issue”. The operator said that tugboats had been sent to guide it back to port.

It also cancelled the scheduled 4pm ferry sailing from Larne, posting on Twitter: “We regret that due to a technical difficulty the 16:00 sailing is cancelled. Please rest assured that customers booked on this sailing will be accommodated on the next departing at 20:00. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

P&O has said that “a full independent investigation will be undertaken.”

Passenger Johnny Wilson tweeted: “ Need an update on how @POferries are doing less than a week after restarting the Larne route? Well we’ve been sat stationery for over an hour with no power about 30 mins out of Larne…”

Mr Wilson told the BBC that the ferry had sat stationary for at least an hour after the power went out around 1.30pm.

Just after 4.05pm, BBC journalist Emma Vardy reported on Twitter that the European Causeway had arrived in Larne Harbour.

It follows a disastrous few weeks for the ferry operator after it sacked nearly 800 workers without notice in March, with the company forced to fire several agency staff for drinking on the job as well as having two of its vessels detained after safety inspections.

The European Causeway had failed a safety inspection at the end of March, but had been cleared for service two weeks ago.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said at the time that it had concerns over “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training”.

The general secretary of the RMT Union - which has been protesting the company’s actions in dismissing hundreds of staff last month - Mick Lynch, said that the news was “deeply concerning”.

“The reports of the European Causeway drifting in water off Larne having lost all power are deeply concerning, not least for the agency crew and passengers onboard,” said Mr Lynch in a statement.

“Since our members were viciously sacked on 17 March, this vessel has been detained by the MCA for failing a raft of safety checks.

“The list of offences is now as long as your arm and the Government has to step in and protect ferry safety and jobs.

“P&O and their pay masters in Dubai are no longer capable of running a safe service and should be stripped of the licence to operate their ships.”

The Labour MP for East Hull, Karl Turner, wrote: “ P&O Ferries vessels should be rebranded with a government health warning tattooed to the ships bows. This looks dangerous. We mustn’t jump to conclusions here but it’s worrying. Let’s hope and prey [sic] that all crew and passengers (if she is carrying passengers) are safe and well.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told the BBC there were no concerns over the safety of passengers.

A P&O spokesperson said: “Following a temporary mechanical issue, the European Causeway is now continuing on its scheduled journey to the Port of Larne under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby, where it will discharge its passengers and cargo as planned.

“There are no reported injuries onboard and all the relevant authorities have been informed.

“Once in dock, a full independent investigation will be undertaken.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police begin dig in search for remains of murdered Lynda Spence

Police have started digging in a remote area of the Argyll countryside in the hunt for the remains of a woman who was tortured and killed more than a decade ago.Lynda Spence, 27, was murdered in 2011. Her killers were convicted but her remains have never been found.Forensic officers began scouring an area near Dunoon, in March, in the search for her body.Police Scotland said that a detailed assessment of the site has been completed and have began digging to search for further evidence.Detective Superintendent Suzanne Chow said: “A detailed assessment of the location has been completed and we have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EasyJet passport rules: These are passengers’ rights if they were mistakenly denied boarding by airline

Britain’s biggest budget airline has removed its misleading advice on UK passport validity for trips to the EU: easyJet now appears aligned with European Commission rules and no longer imposes harsh conditions of its own invention.But in the five months between easyJet being told the post-Brexit rules and the airline aligning with them, ground staff have wrecked the travel plans of thousands of passengers by turning them away needlessly.Those travellers can now seek recompense from the airline.What are the rules on passport validity for Europe?As a result of Brexit, UK passport holders face two tests for entering the Schengen Area...
WORLD
The Independent

Election result will send message over NI Protocol: Donaldson

A Sinn Fein victory in the Stormont Assembly elections will send the message that it is “business as usual” with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.The DUP leader was addressing a rally in Bangor, Co Down, where he said both the UK Government and the EU now recognised that the protocol needed to be changed.Speaking ahead of the rally, Sir Jeffrey said: “Unionism stands united in opposition to the protocol. That must continue to be our focus.“There are too many divisions. This election will be won and lost on transfers.“I want every unionist to give the DUP...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Irish Sea#Standby Power#Accident#The European Causeway#Cairnryan#Rnli
The Independent

Somerset thrash champions Warwickshire to claim first win of season

Somerset are up and running in the LV= Insurance County Championship after defeating champions Warwickshire by an innings and 82 runs inside three days at Taunton.Tom Abell’s side, who began the season with three straight defeats, quickly took Warwickshire’s last first-innings wicket in the morning session to secure a lead of 249 and then bowled the visitors out for 167 second time around.Jack Brooks led the way with four for 44 but it was a hugely impressive collective effort, with all five bowlers used getting among the wickets and maintaining pressure on the batters.Harry Brook fell narrowly short of a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Home Office ‘failed to heed my warnings on immigration bill’ says departing anti-slavery tsar

The UK’s anti-slavery tsar has said the Home Office failed to take her warnings into account when devising its immigration bill, and suggested that the measures are driven by “political calculation” rather than expertise.Dame Sara Thornton, whose last day as independent anti-slavery commissioner was on Friday, told The Independent she has been frustrated at times during her tenure that Priti Patel and her team pushed ahead with plans without providing evidence they are likely to work.She said the fight against modern slavery, which Theresa May made one of her main priorities while prime minister, was “certainly not the priority it...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Election candidate ‘gripped by throat’ while canvassing in Belfast

A candidate in the Stormont election has told how she was assaulted by three men and threatened with more violence while out canvassing.Hannah Kenny, of People Before Profit, said the distressing ordeal occurred last Saturday while she was delivering election material in east Belfast.A party statement said: “This incident took place on Saturday afternoon as our party activists were out around doors promoting our election message, in an area that – like many working class communities on both sides of the sectarian divide – has suffered decades of austerity and deprivation under Stormont.“Hannah was approached by three men who subjected her...
WORLD
The Independent

No return of Stormont until NI Protocol is scrapped, rally told

There can be no return of the Stormont powersharing Executive until the Northern Ireland Protocol is removed, a rally in Co Antrim has been told.TUV leader Jim Allister addressed the protest meeting in Ballymena where he said the protocol had separated Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK and that this “cut to the very heart” of the union.The rally is the latest in a series which have been taking place across Northern Ireland outlining unionist and loyalist opposition to the post-Brexit protocol, which sees additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.It is strongly opposed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
The Independent

UK Government must act to avoid widespread rail strikes, says Scottish minister

A Scottish minister has written to the UK Government urging it to do more to avoid a widespread strike by rail workers.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are being balloted for strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions, while the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) is also threatening action.Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth has urged the Government to ensure a swift settlement is reached.In the letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Ms Gilruth called for the UK Government to do more to resolve the dispute, warning it could “significantly affect” operations in Scotland, despite the Scottish Government...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

RSPCA hails ‘milestone week’ as £5,000 fines introduced and glue traps banned

The RSPCA is hailing what it calls “a milestone week” for animal welfare as three new long-fought for animal protection measures become law.The use of glue traps, condemned by campaigners as “crude devices that cause horrific suffering”, will be banned in England - although with two loopholes.One is that selling the traps will still be legal. Humane Society UK said that although the sale of glue traps cannot also be banned unilaterally in England without the same ban in the other three nations of the UK, it would write to retailers in England to urge them to withdraw from sale...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: I’m a ‘boomeranger’ – I couldn’t bear life in the countryside, so I moved back to London

At first, we couldn’t believe we had pulled it off. We had moved to the country and found ourselves a 300-year-old listed stone cottage with original wooden beams and views of a Norman castle. Our cobbled street led to a river, and our neighbours – two retired teachers – left veggies on our doorstep, fresh from their allotment. Our local baker was a finalist on Britain’s Best Bakery and our cheese came from the Wensleydale creamery, not too far away. I went horse riding on Tuesdays, and regularly hiked in the Yorkshire Dales.This was in autumn 2018, long before the...
U.K.
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

628K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy