ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

‘Short-sighted’ decision to ditch zero-carbon rule ‘has cost households £1.8bn in energy bills’

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ypUu_0fKe2m5r00

Households living in nearly 1 million homes built since 2015 have been hit by an additional “energy bill bombshell” totalling £1.8bn because of the government’s decision to scrap net-zero targets, Liberal Democrats have said.

And the average £200-a-year cost for each household is due to soar higher over the coming year, following the massive hike in the energy price cap in April, which is expected to be repeated in the autumn.

Laws passed under the coalition government to require every new-build home to have zero carbon emissions were scrapped by David Cameron’s administration soon after Conservatives took sole control in 2015.

Since this time, almost 1m homes which do not meet zero-carbon standards have been built.

Lib Dem climate emergency spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said that the “abysmally short-sighted” decision will have pushed many families towards fuel poverty as the price of gas and electricity increased by an average £700 earlier this month.

The party is putting cost-of-living concerns at the heart of its campaign for local elections across Britain on 5 May.

Figures from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) suggest that measures to make homes zero-carbon typically save households around £200 a year on their energy bills , thanks to factors like better insulation.

Over the seven years since the policy was scrapped, the total extra cost in bills is estimated to have reached £1.8bn and the figure is climbing ever-faster.

“Families up and down the country are being driven into fuel poverty, having to make agonising choices between heating and eating because of the Conservatives’ cost of living crisis,” said Ms Hobhouse. “This pain and misery for millions had been coming down the track for a long time. Scrapping zero carbon homes has proven to be an abysmally short-sighted move from a government that has failed with all hands to protect people from sky-high energy bills.

“New homeowners can send the Conservatives a message in May by voting for your local Liberal Democrat champion. They have failed families struggling with their energy bills and it’s time to send them a message.”

Ms Hobhouse’s party is calling for a windfall tax on energy firms to pay for measures to reduce energy poverty and insulate homes.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britain is sitting on 50 years' worth of shale gas with untapped reserves that could boost our energy supplies, chemicals giant says

Industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hand the Government research showing Britain is sitting on 50 years’ worth of shale gas. The billionaire founder of the chemicals group Ineos is lobbying to restart fracking and believes the untapped reserves could boost the country’s domestic energy supplies. Ineos will submit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

UK could become a world-leading supplier of jet 'eco' fuel made from leftover cooking oil, say business leaders - as the West seeks to cut energy supplies from Russia

The UK could become a world-leading supplier of jet airliner ‘eco’ fuel made from leftover cooking oil and other waste as the West seeks to cut energy supplies from Russia, according to top business leaders. Super-charging efforts to create Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) could deliver billions of pounds...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Too many new coal-fired power stations planned to hit critical climate targets, report warns

The world is moving away from coal power too slowly to meet pivotal targets on limiting global warming, a report has warned.There are over 2,400 coal-fired power stations operating in 79 countries and, despite UN-backed scientists urging governments to end expansion in any form of fossil fuels, many more projects are planned.In total, an additional 176 gigawatts (GW) of coal capacity is under construction at more than 189 plants and a further 280 GW is planned at 296 plants.But while the total number of coal-fired power stations is still rising, the figure for new projects in 2021 represents the lowest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wera Hobhouse
The Independent

Brexit has devastated UK exports to smaller EU countries, study says

Brexit red tape means the UK has “stopped selling” many products to smaller EU countries, according to alarming new evidence of the impact on trade.It highlights a “steep decline” in the number of trading relationships Britain has with its most important market – which fell by nearly one-third after Boris Johnson’s trade deal came into effect.Smaller firms attempting to export have been hit by red tape and costs at the border, with the biggest problems in trade with firms in smaller EU countries, the research has found.Thomas Prayer, a co-author of the research, called the decline “remarkable”, saying: “It...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Democrats#Conservatives#Eciu
bloomberglaw.com

Wind Power’s ‘Colossal Market Failure’ Threatens Climate Fight

Chinese companies could grab more of market as rivals stumble. Optimism abounds about the future of wind power, with a clean-energy boom powering robust growth in an industry that businesses and governments agree is key to slowing climate change. But a nagging problem could keep the sector from fulfilling that promise: Turbine makers are still struggling to translate soaring demand into profit.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK Government ready to take measures to ‘fix’ the protocol

Boris Johnson said the UK is ready to take measures if necessary to “fix” the deal with the EU governing post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland.The Prime Minister claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol “does not command the confidence of a large part” of the population in the province.His comments come after a Government minister issued a fresh warning that the UK could unilaterally suspend elements of Northern Ireland Protocol.Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns refused to be drawn on a report by the Financial Times that ministers are preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Factbox: Europe's efforts to shield households from energy cost spike

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - European governments, some facing elections this year, have ploughed tens of billions of euros into measures designed to shield households from record high energy prices. Below outlines some of the policies Britain and European member states have announced (in alphabetical order):. BRITAIN. Britain has a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

This is how COVID-19 hit youth employment in Europe - and how it can recover

Employment among 15-29-year-olds in the European Union fell by 2.8 percentage points because of the pandemic, Eurostat data shows. But data for July to September 2021 shows a recovery. Countries like France and Slovenia have bounced back and are hiring more young people than before COVID-19. But in 16 of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Engadget

The Energy Department will block sales of inefficient light bulbs

The has finalized rules that will block sales of many incandescent light bulbs, reports. The measures bring in stricter efficiency standards, light bulbs that emit less than 45 lumens per watt. Most halogen and incandescent bulbs fall under this distinction. Officials believe the rules will cut carbon emissions by 222...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit import checks delayed for fourth time

The government has delayed introducing more checks on EU goods entering the UK over fears it will disrupt supply chains and add to rising inflation. New import controls on EU food products had been due to begin in July. The government said "it would be wrong to impose new administrative...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Exxon Executive ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

Oil giant is committed to LGBTQ+ employees, tech chief writes. ’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. The oil giant’s decision was “in no way intended to diminish...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

625K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy