Deptford: Over 100 firefighters called to blaze in roof of flats

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters were called out to deal with a fire at a block of flats on Creek Road, Deptford , on Tuesday afternoon (26 April).

13 people had left the building before emergency services arrives. There are no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Ian Smith urged local residents to close their doors and windows.

"This is an intense fire located in the roof of the building and fire crews are working hard in challenging conditions," Smith said.

