When is the Met Gala 2022 and how can you watch it?

The biggest night in fashion is almost here. The Met Gala returns to its traditional “first Monday in May” slot on 2 May 2022 with the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Occasionally viewed as the “Super Bowl of fashion,” the Met Gala is the annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the event is held.

Inside the exclusive event, there is a strict “ no social media allowed ” policy, but fans can still catch a glimpse of the evening’s memorable looks as celebrities, influencers, and fashion icons arrive on the Met Gala red carpet.

This is everything you need to know about watching this year’s Met Gala.

Vogue will once again livestream the Met Gala red carpet on its website and across the publication’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook starting at 6pm ET. Singer and actor Vanessa Hudgens, television personality La La Anthony, and Vogue Magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles will be the livestream’s red carpet hosts for the evening, a position that was held by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer during last year’s livestream.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is part two of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which took place in September 2021 after lockdowns in New York City shifted the spring event to the fall.

According to Vogue , the 2022 Met Gala centres on the “tenets of American style” throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, and celebrates the “anonymous and unsung heroes of US design.”

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Vogue ’s Anna Wintour will remain as honorary co-chairs.

While the Met Gala began as a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute in 1948, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has turned it into an exclusive, must-see event.

The attendees at last year’s Met Gala served some of fashion’s most iconic looks , including Kim Kardashian’s head-to-toe masked Balenciaga outfit , and Iman’s Dolce and Gabbana headdress. Model Cara Delevingne divided fans when she arrived wearing a vest with the words “Peg the patriarchy” written across the front , while rapper ASAP Rocky arrived wearing a huge, quilted blanket , which he found in a thrift store in California.

The Vogue livestream begins on Monday 2 May at 6pm ET (10pm GMT).