Spartanburg County, SC

7 cars crash as pony crosses I-85NB in South Carolina

By Sydney Broadus
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash that involved a pony Saturday morning.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. between mile marker 82 and 83 on I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said a pony was running Southbound on the Northbound side and traffic began to slow. Seven vehicles crashed and there was one minor injury.

Officials with SCHP said they do not know where the pony came from.

