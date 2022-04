Madonna is long overdue for a biopic. In recent years we've gotten Oscar bait films for the likes of Queen and Elton John, but it’s time for the queen of pop to have her story told in a revisionist way that, even if it shows ups and downs, will ultimately all make us feel better in the end. There’s so much to mine from Madonna’s life, and like a true iconoclast, she never went away. The film is set to culminate in her landmark 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, though “Hung Up” and “Like A Prayer” will always blast on speakers at gay clubs.

