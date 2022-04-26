ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Lake, CA

PG&E Replacing Natural Gas Lines in Blue Lake

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of enhancing the safety and reliability of the natural gas system in Humboldt County, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is starting the next phase of work in replacing gas distribution lines and main services throughout the downtown areas of Blue Lake. This is part of PG&E’s Pipeline Replacement...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Humboldt County, CA
Business
City
Blue Lake, CA
Local
California Business
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

A new tidal turbine generates as much power as 12 solar panels

A Canadian renewable energies company dubbed Idenergie has unveiled a new hydrokinetic design turbine that harnesses power from flowing water and converts it to electricity. With countries looking to switch away from fossil fuels, there is a need to develop means to tap into renewable energy sources. While solar panels and wind turbines have been put to the task in most use cases, both systems have limitations when it comes to power generation. While power output from wind turbines is highly dependent on wind speeds, solar panels are effectively non-generative for almost half a day. A turbine placed in water flow can generate power continuously, whether day or night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Natural Gas#Signage#Urban Construction
The Independent

Southern California takes unprecedented step to declare water shortage emergency

An unprecedented water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California.The affected areas include parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties which are home to around 6 million people.Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that, from 1 June, outdoor watering would be restricted to one day a week in areas dependent on a network of aqueducts known as the State Water Project. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) has also asked residents to voluntarily cut water use across the region.“We’re requiring these areas to cut back outdoor watering to 1 day a week, but need...
POLITICS
SFGate

About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as an extended drought plagues the state following another dry winter. The board of the Metropolitan Water District of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
YourCentralValley.com

New technology helps find water underground in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is deploying cutting-edge technology that can ‘see’ underground water. A giant electrified ring suspended from a helicopter will make a never-before-seen picture of a world beneath our feet. Wells in the Valley are running dry. Drilling deeper is more expensive and sometimes still fails to find water. When it does, water […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

High-Ethanol Gas Coming Back, Due to Gas Price Spike

In an effort to combat this spring’s spike in gas prices, President Joe Biden announces an emergency waiver to allow high-ethanol gasoline during the summer months. That could increase the fuel supply, easing prices for drivers. But it could also pose a danger to boat engines, as the marine manufacturing industry fears.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy