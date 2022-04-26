ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Artist-To-The-Stars Brings Floral Display To Shops At Park Lane

By Greg Nielsen
peoplenewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Artist-to-the-stars and Dallas native Claire Fagin brought a large-scale floral installation to the Shops at Park Lane. Fagin, who’s done work for the likes of Olivia...

www.peoplenewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Serves Up Rock Star Energy Singing in Tie Dye Sweats & Platform Sneakers While Teasing Her Upcoming Music Album

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Hudson gives relaxed rock star vibes in a photoset shared on Instagram today that showed her singing alongside a band and film crew as she teases a surprise. In the caption of the video, Hudson writes that she’s working on releasing an album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) Hudson elected to wear a white tank top with a low neckline paired with slouchy gray sweatpants that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Elisa Johnson At ‘They Call Me Magic’ Premiere

Socialite and eyewear designer Elisa Johnson hit up the white carpet to support her dad Magic Johnson new docuseries called, They Call Me Mike yesterday in Los Angeles. I always loved her style to be so young, always simple but chic with a little bit of pizzazz! She was all smiles as she posed for the cameras wearing a strapless black patent leather dress, green snakeskin clutch and killer stiletto heels! She always shows up in complete fashionable style! I have more pics and what she was wearing inside, have a great weekend everyone!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Elevates Jeans & Tee With Heeled Mules & Tweed Jacket at Vintage Shopping Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes mastered casual-chic last night in NY at a party hosted by What Goes Around Comes Around, a luxury vintage purveyor. The party was thrown in celebration of the newly re-designed Soho flagship location, and it also included appearances by celebrities like Zazie Beetz, Thomas Doherty and Ellie Thumann. To the star-studded event, Holmes wore a pair of light-wash Levi’s jeans with an equally casual white T-shirt. She dressed up the classics with a Chanel tweed jacket. Her multicolored jacket featured mostly shades of peach and beige, but also included flecks or blues...
APPAREL
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kate Hudson
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Puts Sporty Twist on Formal Midi Dress With Baseball Cap & Sharp Pumps for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Bailey put a sporty twist on a formal outfit while attending a celebration for Burberry’s staple Lola bag. The stellar bash was hosted by Burberry and Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The high fashion affair included an A-list lineup with guests such as Madonna, Anitta, Sarah Paulson, Lori Harvey, Tinashe, Natalia Bryant and several others. Bailey upgraded a traditional midi dress with standout key elements. The “Treat Me” singer stepped out in a long-sleeve navy blue dress. The garment was complete with wide ruffled bell sleeves, ruched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen’s Cutout Python Boots Bring Slick Edge to Her Red Lace Dress With John Legend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are individually stylish, but together they take it to a whole new level. The superstar duo proved this theory while heading out to lunch in New York City on Tuesday. The power couple showcased their street style while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. Teigen pulled out another show-stopping look following her appearance on “The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The television personality stepped out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shops At Park Lane
Footwear News

Kathy Hilton Blossoms in Floral-Print Minidress & Espadrille Wedges for Halo Dog Collar Launch Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kathy Hilton shows how to pop into spring. The entrepreneur started National Pet Month with a bang by hosting an event to introduce the Halo Dog Collar yesterday in LA. The brand, co-founded by César Millán, is a safety system for dogs utilizing proprietary technology and dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence and smart training, including a GPS tracker. Some of the celebrities that attended include Charlie D’Amelio, Mario Lopez,...
PETS
Footwear News

Behati Prinsloo Puts Grunge Twist on Lingerie-Inspo in Lace Slip Dress With Dr. Martens at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Behati Prinsloo was one of many of Victoria’s Secret’s former models to attend Coachella 2022. Prinsloo arrived at Rachel Zoe and Express’ ZOEasis in the Desert party on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif. The model wore a simple black slip dress with lacy accents. The dress was strappy and simple, made out of a billowy material that allowed for plenty of movement during the revelry. The black slip had a pointed skirt hemmed...
LA QUINTA, CA
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17. Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Nods the ’90s in Distressed Jeans With Bejeweled Flats for Baby2Baby

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldana channels ‘90s minimalism for her latest appearance. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star attended Baby2Baby’s Mother’s Day distribution event in Los Angeles yesterday, where they provided formula, diapers, hygiene items, clothing, groceries and more for low-income families that Baby2Baby serves. Some of the other celebs there included Jenna Dewan, Behati Prinsloo and Desi Perkins. Saldana went with a black cardigan that had puffy sleeves and featured a plunging neckline for modern detailing....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hunter Schafer Goes Dark in Smocked Minidress and Glossy Boots at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hunter Schafer gave her grunge style a soft update on the For Your Consideration red carpet, promoting “Euphoria” for Emmy Awards consideration in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The “Euphoria” star joined her co-stars for the occasion, wearing a Maison Margiela minidress. The black number featured a high neckline with ruffled smock detailing, as well as rounded balloon-like sleeves that covered her hands. Finishing the piece was a lightly distressed hemline, as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kristen Bell Gets Cozily Sleek on Broadway in Leather Wrapped Top, Skirt and Pointed Boots at ‘Funny Girl’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristen Bell showed her slick side while on the red carpet for the Broadway premiere of “Funny Girl” on Sunday night. The iconic musical, now starring Beanie Feldstein, is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City until November 20. For the occasion, the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star arrived in a sleek Nanushka outfit. Styled by Nicole Chavez, the actress wore a black leather wrap top with long sleeves, paired with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy