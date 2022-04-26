ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jacob Ramsey commits to Aston Villa until 2027

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDyo8_0fKe2FA000

Jacob Ramsey has signed a new Aston Villa contract, tying him to the Premier League club until 2027.

The England Under-21s midfielder has been a standout star for Steven Gerrard’s side this season and has been rewarded with a fresh deal.

Ramsey has hit six Premier League goals so far this campaign after opening his Villa account in the defeat to Arsenal in October.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce Jacob Ramsey has signed a new contract with the club,” a statement on avfc.co.uk read.

“The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal until 2027.

“A product of the Aston Villa Academy, the midfielder has been with the club since the age of six and progressed through the ranks, making his senior debut against West Bromwich Albion in 2019.

“After a short loan spell with Doncaster Rovers, Ramsey made his Premier League bow last term at Fulham before making his full debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.”

The 20-year-old has been capped at England age groups from the under-18s upwards and has been tipped for a senior cap.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wayne Rooney dismisses speculation linking him with Burnley job

Wayne Rooney has played down the latest speculation linking him to Burnley, with Mike Jackson continuing to manage the Clarets on a game-by-game basis. Jackson stepped up from the under-23s following the sacking of Sean Dyche and has collected seven points from three games to guide the club out of the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mark Warburton to leave QPR at the end of the season

QPR manager Mark Warburton will leave the Sky Bet Championship club at the end of the season. Warburton’s contract ends this summer and he said on Thursday afternoon there had been no discussions over a new deal. Just a few hours later, QPR chief executive Lee Hoos confirmed that...
SOCCER
newschain

First European semi-final for 46 years ends in defeat for West Ham

West Ham were unable to rise to the occasion in their first European semi-final for 46 years, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. David Moyes’ side were left to rue defensive errors which allowed Frankfurt to take the lead inside the opening minute at the London Stadium through Ansgar Knauff’s header.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Tchouameni, De Gea, Abraham, Kounde, Hojbjerg

Paris St-Germain are increasingly hopeful that France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will sign a new deal with them following talks with the 23-year-old's mother last week. (Telegraph - subscription required) Liverpool have made contact with France and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Foot Mercato...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Jacob Ramsey
Daily Mail

Jacob Ramsey signs new long-term deal at Aston Villa until 2027 with the 20-year-old midfielder rewarded for his impressive displays for Steven Gerrard's side this season

Jacob Ramsey has signed a new Aston Villa contract, tying him to the Premier League club until 2027. The England Under-21s midfielder has been a standout star for Steven Gerrard's side this season and has been rewarded with a fresh deal. And academy graduate and Villa fan Ramsey said he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is RB Leipzig vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Rangers will aim to take a result back to Ibrox when they travel to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tonight. The Scottish champions are aiming to reach their first European final since being defeated by Zenit St Petersburg in the Uefa Cup final in 2008. Giovanni van Bronckhurst’s side overturned a first-leg defeat in Portugal to beat nine-man Braga at Ibrox in the quarter-finals. They will take heart from their victory over Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, as they face a RB Leipzig side who are fourth in the Bundesliga and defeated...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Arsenal#The Aston Villa Academy#Fulham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: United considering move for Leeds' Phillips

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (The Athletic - subscription required), external. However, the club know this summer could also be their best chance to move for England international Declan Rice, with their rivals for the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder prioritising other positions. (Standard), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chris Woakes: England all-rounder extends Warwickshire contract until 2024

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Warwickshire until 2024. The 33-year-old has 167 caps for his country across Test, one-day and T20 formats, taking 300 wickets and scoring 3,088 runs. Woakes was part of the England team to win the World Cup...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy