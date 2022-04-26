Port Authority says T service has resumed after overhead power issue

Some US airlines are supplementing flight routes with buses amid a country-wide pilot shortage.From June American Airlines will offer several bus routes out of Philadelphia, while United has operated bus routes to some ski destinations since 2021. Meanwhile, other airlines including newcomer Breeze Airways are recruiting pilots from abroad in a bid to keep operating at capacity.From 3 June, American Airlines will offer buses to passengers travelling between Philadelphia International and airports including Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, using the coach company Landline.The airports are 72 miles and 56 miles away from Philadelphia’s, respectively.Buses will be painted with...
Comments / 0