Port Authority says T service has resumed after overhead power issue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll T rail cars were stopped Tuesday morning due to an overhead power issue, the Port Authority said. The Port Authority said light rail service to downtown resumed around 10:40 a.m. It cautioned that delayed of up to...

