Canton, MS

Canton police make arrest in fatal shooting at apartment complex

By Angela Williams
WAPT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Miss. — A man was shot to death Tuesday morning in Canton. Chief...

www.wapt.com

Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
City
Canton, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Canton, MS
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Teen arrested for allegedly shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAPT

Suspect arrested after shooting in front of fire station

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a shooting in front of a Jackson fire station on John R. Lynch Street. Police said Fred Clark shot Shina Olagbegi following an altercation outside of the fire station. Olagbegi suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Bullets went into...
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLBT

JPD investigating after shooting at North Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a reported shooting at a North Jackson apartment complex on Monday. JPD was called to the Castlegate Apartments on Keele Street just after 2:00 p.m. The alleged shooting victim fled to Kaleidoscope Heights Academy on Briarwood Drive just as parents were waiting to pick up their children.
JACKSON, MS

