Santa Monica, CA

Ryan Reynolds To Receive This Year’s American Cinematheque Award

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
 4 days ago
Ryan Reynolds has been selected to receive the 36th American Cinematheque Award, with the organization saying Tuesday it has set its annual tribute gala for November 17 at the Beverly Hilton.

The event, which always attracts one of the most A-list crowds, is an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit organization that runs the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz, and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The most recent American Cinematheque Award honorees include Scarlett Johansson last year, who followed Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Ridley Scott, Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey.

“Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times,” said American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita. “He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star. He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three.

“His popular movies are too numerous to single out but most recently he has achieved unprecedented new levels of audience enthusiasm with Deadpool, The Adam Project and Red Notice . The Canadian government recently designated him a ‘National Treasure’ and the American Cinematheque joins them in celebrating Ryan Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.”

Reynolds was Golden Globe-nominated for Deadpool in 2016. He also is the only actor with three films on Netflix’s all-time top 10 list: Red Notice , the recent release The Adam Project and Six Underground .

He broke out in Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Plac e and films including T he Proposal, Definitely, Maybe, Mississippi Grind and last summer’s hit Free Guy . He also an award-winning marketer, creating campaigns for Deadpool as well his own companies Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, and is co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions.

