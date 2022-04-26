ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrien Brody Joins Natasha Lyonne In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Adrien Brody has been cast opposite Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face , Peacock ’s 10-episode mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

Details about the series or its characters have not been revealed beyond the show being described by Johnson as a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery. In addition to Lyonne, Brody joins previously cast Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castañeda.

This marks the first TV series for Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson who is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face, and also executive produces alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne serves as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Poker Face stems from T-Street’s first-look deal across film and television with MRC, which is is a minority investor in the company.

Brody plays legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in HBO’s LA Lakers series Winning Time . In features, he was recently seen in The French Dispatch. Brody is repped by CAA.

