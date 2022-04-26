ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasserman Music Acquires Paradigm UK’s Live Music Business

By Max Goldbart
 4 days ago
Wasserman Music has acquired Paradigm UK’s live music representation business, expanding its global client roster and deepening European footprint as it adds to the Paradigm North America live music division acquired last year.

The business has 24 agents and a total 72 staff, representing what Wasserman described as a “world class roster” of pop, rock, electronic and hip hop artists.

As part of the deal, UK partners Dave Hallybone, Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder and James Whitting have joined the Wasserman Music managing executive team.

The London partners founded what was then CODA Agency in 2002 before partnering with Paradigm in 2014 and fully coming under the Paradigm name five years later. Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa was a minority partner in the company.

“I am incredibly proud to reunite Alex, Dave, James, Tom and their team with the full force of our Wasserman Music group,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairman and CEO of Wasserman.

“They not only persevered through a once in a lifetime pandemic, but prioritized their clients and partnerships in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to talent. With this group now under one banner, we now have a truly scalable and serviceable global music practice and look forward to strengthening our platform together.”

Wasserman Music launched in April 2021 with the acquisition of Paradigm’s North American live music representation business.

Wasserman was represented by McGuireWoods as U.S. counsel and Clarke Willmott as U.K. counsel. Paradigm was represented by Venable LLP as U.S. counsel and Osborne Clarke as U.K. counsel.

#Music Industry#Music Group#Live Music Business#European#Coda Agency#North American
