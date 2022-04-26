ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scene 2 Scene Podcast: Chiewtel Ejiofor And Naomie Harris Discuss ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’

By Valerie Complex
 4 days ago

On this episode of Deadline’s Scene 2 Scene Podcast, I talk with Oscar nominated actors Chiewtel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris about the Showtime sci-fi series, The Man Who Fell To Earth. In tune with the theme of the show, the three of us share our their experiences with otherness (which is defined as the quality or fact of being different.), and being an outsider.

Co-written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet , The Man Who Fell To Earth follows a new alien character Faraday, (Ejiofor), who arrives on Earth looking for quantum physics scientist Justin Falls (Harris) while human evolution is at a turning point. With the mission to save his home planet, Faraday must confront his own past to determine Earth’s future.

Adapted from the Walter Tevis novel, the 1976 film of the same name (and directed by Nicolas Roeg), stars the late David Bowie as Thomas Jerome Newton is an extraterrestrial who crash lands on Earth seeking a way to ship water to his planet, which is suffering from a severe drought, but finds himself at the mercy of human vices and corruption. However, for the 2022 version, it’s more a sequel than a remake.

I’ve watched the first four episodes and I have to applaud Kurtzman and Lumet for being able to create something that stands on its own, and doesn’t use the older film as a foundational crutch. However, it is Ejiofor and Harris who really carry the series with their electric chemistry and introspective interpretation of the characters. The Man Who Fell To Earth is a show that reflects the current climate of what it means to assimilate into a new society, and how we as humans challenge that level of otherness.

Tune into our conversation! And if you like what you hear, be sure to review,  like and subscribe to Scene 2 Scene on Apple Podcast and Spotify

