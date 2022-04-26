ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Nashville’ & ‘Heroes’ Star Hayden Panettiere Signs With Mainstay Entertainment For Management

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGnTj_0fKe1hmr00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere has signed with Mainstay Entertainment for management.

Actress, model and singer Panettiere has been acting since age four. She is best known for her role as Claire Bennet on the NBC series Heroes and subsequently starred in the ABC hit series Nashville , which earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

On the feature side, she played the lead in the film Custody alongside Viola Davis and prior to that starred in The Forger opposite Josh Hutcherson. She was appeared in horror Scream 4 .

Other film credits include I Love You Beth Cooper and Remember The Titans .

Panettiere first appeared on-screen in a commercial in 1990 at only 11 months old. However, her full-time acting career began in 1994 on the long-running ABC soap One Life To Live .

LA-based Mainstay’s clients include Katherine Heigl, Lupita Nyong’o, Kim Coates, Peter Facinelli and Franka Potente.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Signs With CGEM Talent

Click here to read the full article. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has signed with CGEM Talent for management representation in all areas. Best-known for her time on the Bravo series, Bailey also recently completed an appearance on the Peacock spin-off, Ultimate Girls Trip. She also wrapped CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished in third place.On the scripted side, Bailey can now be seen in a lead role in the movie Cruel Instructions for Lifetime. Her additional credits include Freeform’s Single Drunk Female , BET’s Games People Play and Tales, Fox’s Star and Terror Lake Drive for All Blk.Bailey is managed by Chris Giovanni at CGEM Talent and continues to be represented by Pantheon. More from Deadline'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star NeNe Leakes Files Lawsuit Claiming Hostile, Racist Environment On ShowCamryn Manheim Movie 'Cruel Instruction' Set At Lifetime'Terror Lake Drive': Cynthia Bailey and Reginae Carter Board AllBlk Horror Anthology SeriesBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Actor Graham McTavish To Narrate Love Nature Documentary ‘The Ocean’s Greatest Feast’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Graham McTavish, best known for roles in The Hobbit, Rambo and Outlander, is narrating the international version of Love Nature’s doc The Ocean’s Greatest Feast. Produced by Earth Touch, the one-off 4K doc follows South Africa’s annual sardine run, a spectacular and brutal phenomenon during which billions of sardines spawn and create a ‘moveable feast’ for a vast array of marine predators as they attempt to make a thousand-mile journey to the country’s wild coast. Scottish actor McTavish had roles in the Hobbit trilogy, Starz’s Outlander and AMC’s Preacher. He also starred opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rambo and Creed. He narrates the international version of...
MOVIES
Deadline

WME Signs ‘Gangs Of London’ Star Ṣọpẹ́ Dirisu

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Ṣọpẹ́ Dirisu, who plays the lead in Gareth Evans’ Gangs of London, which just wrapped shooting Season 2.   Dirisu was most recently seen in a lead role in Remi Weekes’ His House, which had its world premiere at Sundance and was later released on Netflix. He received British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Actor, as well as a nomination for a Critics Choice Super Award in the category of Best Actor in a horror movie. He also was nominated for BAFTA’s EE Rising Star Award. The actor has a few...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Josh Hutcherson
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
Franka Potente
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
Kim Coates
Person
Katherine Heigl
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend. In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)   In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts. Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville#Mainstay Entertainment#Nbc#Abc#Golden Globe#Cable Streaming
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
startattle.com

Allegra Miles American Idol 2022 “Tainted” Allegra Miles, Season 20 Top 14

Allegra Miles performs “Tainted” by Allegra Miles, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 14. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Allegra Miles (18 years old), Musician from St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. Round: Top 14. Song: “Tainted” by Allegra Miles. Result: Advanced. Allegra Miles American Idol...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Rocks Feathered Dress As She Cuddles Keith Urban At ‘The Northman’ Premiere

The premiere of The Northman is here, and one of its stars, Nicole Kidman, is stealing the show! The 54-year-old looked as stunning as ever as she appeared on the red carpet in a pale green long-sleeve dress with a black turtleneck collar and fabulous pink ruffled detailing on the sleeves. The dress also featured more pink floral-like embellishments toward the bottom, and the Nine Perfect Strangers actress paired the look with strappy black heels and a silver clutch, wearing her strawberry blonde locks in a low messy bun.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
Deadline

Deadline

72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy