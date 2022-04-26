ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2022 guest list: Who is attending and how do you get an invite?

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRaXV_0fKe1V9100

The Met Gala – or Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, as it’s officially known – is arguably the social event of the year.

A black-tie extravaganza that takes place on the first Monday in May every year, the party signals the opening of the Costume Institute ’s – a department of the museum which boasts a collection of more than 33,000 costumes and accessories – annual show with a parade of well-dressed guests posing on the grand entrance stairs to the museum.

This year, the Met Gala will take place on the first Monday in May (2 May 2022) for the first time in two years.

In 2021, it was delayed due to the pandemic and took place on Monday 13 September, whereas 2020’s even was cancelled altogether.

The gala might be a charity event, and primarily about raising funds, but that doesn’t mean just anyone gets to attend.

Since 1995, the guest list has been carefully presided over by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and this year is no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Met Gala’s guest list, from who is attending this year to how you can get an invite.

How much does a ticket cost?

Tickets go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost £275,000 (£211,000). Only those who have received Wintour’s approval will get an opportunity to attend the $3.5m (£2.69m) event .

While this is a monumental amount of money, as a fundraising event, it’s for a good cause.

All of the money from ticket sales is donated to the Costume Institute, which is the only department of the Met Museum that has to fund itself.

In 2018, it was reported that just over £12m was raised at that year’s event.

So, can anyone who can afford a ticket go?

Unfortunately not. Unlike other charity events, the Met Gala is invitation only and there is a waiting list to get a ticket.

According to The New York Times , invitations are typically based on a person’s status. So, if you’re the latest model, muse or major talent in the world of fashion, film or music, you’re pretty much guaranteed the opportunity to buy a seat.

While companies can buy entire tables at the event, Wintour still has the final say over every invitation, so brands can’t always choose who sits at their table.

How many people attend the Met Gala?

The Met Gala usually host around 600 attendees, according to British Vogue . However, a much smaller number attended in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

In 2018, the “ Heavenly Bodies ” exhibition was the biggest the Costume Institute had produced to date, with around 58,600 square feet stretching over three galleries.

Who is invited this year?

The tradition is that every year a number of designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside Wintour.

In 2021, Wintour selected actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka as hosts for the event. Honorary chairs included Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri.

This year, actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as the official co-chairs and hosts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
