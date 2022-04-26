ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult Beauty’s £45 sunshine edit box is packed with SPF essentials – and it’s worth nearly £200

By Daisy Lester
 2 days ago

With summer officially in our sights, Cult Beauty is helping to make sure our seasonal skincare and beauty arsenal is in check by dropping its brand new sunshine edit box.

Containing £195 worth of goodies from leading brands such as Dr. Jart+ , Medik8, Shiseido, and Supergoop!, you can shop the edit for just £45 – and it’s no surprise that the holy grail of summer skincare, SPF , is the star product.

From SPF serums and moisturisers to lip balms , lotions and after-suns , the box contains everything you need to protect yourself from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

In addition to these high-performing protective formulas, you’ll also find warm-weather essentials in the form of vitamin supplements and a mini deodorant , as well as a travel-size hydrating mask and even a bum cream.

Whether you’re heading off on a holiday or looking to stock up on summer skincare, you can save more than 75 per cent on hero premium products by picking up Cult Beauty’s summer edit. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cult Beauty the Sunshine Edit: £45, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Though Cult Beauty’s box is just £45, there’s nearly £200 worth of premium product products inside.

Among the SPF essentials included is Medik8’s advanced day ultimate protect SPF 50+ (£59, Medik8.com ). Though we haven’t reviewed this formula exactly, the brand’s advanced day total protect SPF 30 (£57, Medik8.com ), earned a spot in our round-up of the best facial sunscreens . “It has the texture of a moisturiser with all the protection of an excellent, broad-spectrum sunscreen, combined with added skincare benefits,” our tester said.

There’s also a travel-size Zitsticka megashade breakout SPF 50 serum (£35, Cultbeauty.co.uk ) in the summer edit, and we’ve been nothing short of praise for the acne-specialist brand in our round-ups of the best acne patches and spot treatments.

Another one of our SPF cult favourites, Aussie brand Ultra Violette featured in our guide to the best mineral sunscreen . Helping to protect your pout this summer, you’ll find a full-size sheen screen hydrating lip balm SPF 50 (£16, Ultraviolette.co.uk ) in the box.

Read more: 11 best lip balms with SPF that will nourish and protect your pout

For your body, there’s a full-size Shiseido expert sun protector lotion SPF 50 (£34, Shiseido.co.uk ) which has a lightweight formula that is both water-resistant and fast-absorbing. And there’s also a full-size Supergoop! play everyday lotion (£20, Selfridges.com ) for combatting exposure.

Among the non-SPF’s, one of TikTok’s favourite brand’s, Dr. Jart+, makes an appearance with its cicapair sleepair intensive mask (£12, Boots.com ). It’s designed to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and is ideal if you’re prone to dryness during the summer months.

For those who have a holiday on the agenda, there are the handy additions of a mini Kopari beauty coconut deodorant (£14, Cultbeauty.co.uk ) and a travel-size Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream (£34.40, Lookfantastic.com ).

The oil version (£26.40, Notino.co.uk ) of Sol de Janeiro’s bum product impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best sunscreens for your body . “The Brazilians take their sun-worshipping seriously and this oil delivers proper protection (including a claim of 80 minutes in the water)”, said our tester.

With the box containing £195 worth of summer beauty essentials for under £50, there’s no better way to stock up your bathroom cabinet or travel bag for the warmer months.

Sun protection is non-negotiable – these are the best SPFs for your face

