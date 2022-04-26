ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spain's king unveils assets amid push for more transparency

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1oJj_0fKe1NKR00

The Spanish government passed a decree Tuesday aimed at boosting transparency in a monarchy still reeling from scandals involving King Felipe VI’s father, former King Juan Carlos I.

The government described the decree, approved at its weekly Cabinet meeting, as a step toward modernizing Spain 's royal house. The move comes a day after Felipe made public his personal assets of 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million) for the first time.

The decree will subject the accounts of the royal household to the scrutiny of Spain's national Court of Auditors and require members of the royal family to declare any gifts they receive.

Félix Bolaños, who serves as Spain's minister of the presidency and relations with parliament, said the decree was "an advance in transparency, accountability, exemplarity and efficiency that is aligned to the highest standards with other European royal houses.”

In recent years, allegations of financial wrongdoing involving Juan Carlos tarnished the reputation of Spain’s royal family. The most recent involved investigations into millions of dollars in foreign accounts and prompted the former king to leave Spain for the United Arab Emirates in 2020.

The palace said Monday that the unprecedented disclosure of Felipe's estate was part of a wider push to make the monarchy “worthy of the respect and trust of its citizens.”

The palace said the king's wealth was made up of around 2.3 million euros in savings, current accounts and securities. The rest is in art, antiques and jewelry.

The king does not have any real estate or any financial dealings abroad, a palace official said.

Felipe's wealth stems from his earnings as king and those he received as heir-in-waiting to Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014. The palace said Felipe paid taxes on all of his earnings.

In 2020, Felipe renounced his personal inheritance from his father following the allegations of financial wrongdoings. Spanish and Swiss prosecutors have since shelved their investigations of Juan Carlos' finances.

Juan Carlos, who helped steer Spain back to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975, was once Spain's most respected public figures. Scandals of one type or another involving the family began to mount in the later years of his reign.

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Victory for Le Pen in France’s presidential election would have big repercussions for France — and the rest of the EU

France goes to the polls on Sunday, April 24, for the second and last round of the presidential election. While Emmanuel Macron seems likely to secure a second term, the rival contender, Marine Le Pen of the hard-right National Rally party, has been snapping at his heels. At one point in the campaign, she was only 3 percentage points behind the president.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

German ex-Chancellor Schroeder urged to leave Scholz party

BERLIN (AP) — The co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party said Monday that former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose ties to the Russian energy industry have left him increasingly isolated at home, should leave the party. Saskia Esken, one of two co-leaders of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats, said...
ECONOMY
tatler.com

Spanish king reveals his wealth for the first time

Since he ascended to the throne in 2014, Spain's King Felipe VI has endeavoured to distance himself from the actions of his father. King Carlos, who reigned for 39 years, was forced to abdicate in favour of his son due to scandals surrounding both his love life and his financial dealings, and currently lives abroad.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
Person
Francisco Franco
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Cabinet#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

625K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy