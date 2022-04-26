Polk Jail report – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Related
Inmate Makes Bizarre Break-In Report From County Jail
An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
Man Jailed for Murdering Toddler Killed by Inmates
Semajs Short, 24, who pleaded guilty to killing a 2-year-old girl when he was 17 years old, was pronounced dead after he was attacked by a group of inmates.
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail
A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
Greenwood man found guilty of child molestation told victim ‘not to tell anyone’ what happened
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child. Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon. Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had […]
Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
Man Wrongly Jailed For Almost Half A Century Dies Months After Exoneration
Isaiah Andrews was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his wife Regina who died in 1974.
Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
After 20 Years on Death Row, Inmate Chooses Firing Squad Over Electrocution
A South Carolina prisoner was faced with what he called "two unconstitutional methods of execution," the electric chair or carried out by firing squad.
Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month
A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
WYFF4.com
Lock-in-a-sock weapon used in 'brutal' prison assault in South Carolina, DOJ says
ESTILL, S.C. — An inmate in South Carolina has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he used a lock-in-a-sock weapon during a brutal assault, according to the United States Department of Justice. George Junior Hall, 50, an inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was sentenced...
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
ABC 33/40 News
Arby's employee identified, charged with assault for throwing hot grease on customer
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBMA) — Hueytown Police announced the Arby's employee arrested Saturday for throwing hot grease on a customer during an altercation has been charged with First Degree Assault. The employee was identified as 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples. She was transferred Monday to the Jefferson County Jail on a...
Felony murder rule: Life in prison for a crime someone else commits
Under Florida’s “felony murder rule,” someone can be sentenced to life in prison even if they did not kill someone, even if they weren’t there and even if they didn’t know.
WJCL
'House of Horrors': Investigation in Georgia expands following arson death of 10-year-old girl
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The parents of a young Georgia girlwho died in a house fire last week are now under investigation for child abuse. Following last week's deadly fire that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl, WSB reports that social workers say the home in Loganville was a "house of horrors."
Georgia police officer accused of child molestation
CARROLTON — A Carrolton police officer who served a a school resource officer has been arrested and charged with child molestation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Carrollton Police Officer Jerric Gilbert on one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.
Sheriff Issues Warning As Scammers Leave Fake Cash on Car Windshields
The counterfeit bills will "look authentic, and may even feel authentic," warned Newton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. Previous incidents have been linked to auto thefts.
Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing
Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
Roommate charged in killing of gay advocate found in Florida landfill
The roommate of a Florida gay rights advocate whose body was found in a Florida landfill in January has been charged with murder. Steven Yinger strangled Jorge Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home and dumped his body, which was later found in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker, Florida, about 60 miles east of the Alabama border, according to an indictment issued by a circuit court in Leon County.
Polk Today
