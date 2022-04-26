ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunburst, MT

Sunburst & Chester In The Spotlight

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Blood Drives are on tap this week here in the Golden Triangle....

ksenam.com

KSEN AM 1150

Sunburst Seniors Have To Brownbag It

Our good neighbors up at the Sunburst Senior Center will NOT be enjoying their usual noon meal tomorrow, Friday. The center will be CLOSED & will won't be serving up meals on Friday. Don't worry about a thing, I'll be keeping you updated on my Puff Blog...
SUNBURST, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Conrad’s Shakin’ & Bakin’ Saturday

St. Michael's Catholic Church down in Conrad, will be hosting their Spring Rummage & Bake Sale. All the good bargains & sweet treats to eat will be available in the church basement on Saturday from 9, until 1, & it's going to be FUN!
CONRAD, MT
Daily Montanan

Billings couple whose wedding interrupted by lightning, fire department, still happily married

There had been nothing particularly remarkable about the Saturday afternoon wedding at St. Patrick’s Co-cathedral in Billings. The couple had met while working at a Hardee’s restaurant in Billings. It was early June, nearly perfect wedding weather. And the priest’s words at that point in the service were familiar. If anyone here has a reason […] The post Billings couple whose wedding interrupted by lightning, fire department, still happily married appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This Bozeman Business Closed For Good Or Is It Temporary? HELP

I have this slight obsession with Grape Fanta Zero. Yes, I am well aware that soda isn't the best for you, but we all have our weaknesses. Typically at least once a week I would go to Burger King and get a large grape Fanta Zero. Something about those fountain drinks. But I have been incredibly sad the last couple of weeks because when I pull up...disappointment rains over my soul.
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

SPRING Into Utterback On Wednesday

Utterback School in Conrad, will be hosting a spring open house Wednesday (4/13) afternoon from noon until 4. The public's invited to join in. You'll have an opportunity to enjoy the students giving presentations on the Montana Ecosystem, Corps of Discover & a real wax museum. Hope you see you on Wednesday. What better way to spring into spring in our Golden Triangle.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UM Student Finds Community in Campus Native Association, Kyiyo Pow Wow

MISSOULA – University of Montana graduate student Sierra Paske is studying some pretty serious chemistry these days. Consider the topic of her Ph.D. dissertation research. “Chiral separation of enantiomer in capillary electrophoresis using a chiral pseudostationary phase,” she said with a smile borne from the quizzical looks she often gets when talking about her work. “It’s developing materials used to improve pharmaceutical analysis and development.”
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Camping & Fishing At Tiber

The Bureau of Reclamation will be holding a meeting over in Chester, this Thursday evening to discuss Tiber recreation. The meeting will be at the Liberty Senior Center beginning at 6 o'clock. Topics include on what we all love in Montana...camping & fishing. Even though I'm no longer the executive producer of the Old Fishing Hole, I still try to keep abreast of the fishing fun here in our Golden Triangle.
CHESTER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Rustic Farm Girls Grand Opening

Rustic Farm Girls is a New Bakery in Conrad. Their GRAND OPENING is April 5th with giveaways and hourly drawings. They make Delicious Custom Cakes, Cookies, Desserts, meals to go and they have specialty Gifts and Gourmet Baskets. For the morning person the will have fresh Coffee, Tea and Pastries. They are open Tuesday thru Saturday 9-4 and located at the stop light. Follow them on Facebook to see their daily specials and pictures of their bakery items.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Egg My Yard BUT Stay Off My Lawn

The Conrad FCCLA will be hosting an exciting "Egg My Yard" fundraiser this Friday! You can order candy-filled eggs for Easter, starting at 12 eggs for $10, & you can toss caution to the wind by going as high as up to 40 eggs for $30. For $5, you can "request" the eggs to be hidden in YOUR yard the night before (limited to the 1st 20 requests.) Don't worry about a thing, the orders will be ready this Friday afternoon between 1 & 4, down at Conrad High School. ALL this sounds "EGG-citing" to me, & for a great cause too. Please call 580 3267, to get set up, or email stacy.aaberg@conradschoos.org. Happy Easter, & stay warm...
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Cut Bank Banquet’s On The Way

The 73rd Annual Cut Bank Area Chamber Banquet's coming up on NEXT weekend, Saturday night, April 9th, & tickets are on sale NOW. The banquet will be at the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center from 6 until 11. You can stop by Billman's True Value, or contact the Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce. 73 years strong, it's all fine... hope to see you on April nine!
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Happy Anniversary VFW Conrad Post

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1655, in Conrad, have something to CELEBRATE this Saturday. The post is celebrating their 15th anniversary(!) with a good old potluck. The food & fun starts at 6, this Saturday night at the post, & everyone's welcome to come by to join in this special celebration.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Valier Senior Center CLOSES Today

The Valier Senior Center is CLOSED today (Monday,) but don't worry about a thing... they're closed, NO meals being served, only pickup & delivery's available on account of the blood drive over at the Valier Senior Center this afternoon from noon until 6. Out Golden Triangle weather today's as close as you get can to "perfect," so if you can, this afternoon's an ideal time to donate the "Gift of Life."
VALIER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Good Friday In Cut Bank

The First Presbyterian Church over in Cut Bank, will be open for prayer this Friday . ALL are welcome to come by for prayer between 1, & 3 o'clock on Friday afternoon. Keep warm, & Happy Easter from First Presbyterian in Cut Bank...
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Christy Leskovar Does It Again

I couldn't put it down! Butte native, & my good friend, Christy Leskovar's out with another fantastic new read. Christy's already the award winning author of "One Night in a Bad Inn," & "Finding the Bad Inn." Her latest book is, "East of the East Side," This true tome spans the late 19th to 20th centuries, & some of the "locations" include Montana's capital, Helena, the smelter town of East Helena, the copper metropolis of Butte, the Slavic enclave of East Butte, & the Flathead Indian Reservation too .Somehow the book missed both Dunkirk & Whitlash. I agree with Christy, when she says, "To go from the Paris opera to the Flathead Reservation with rugged smelter & mining towns in between, I find fascinating." By the way, ALL 3 of Christy's books are available where books are sold, also e-book & digital audiobook. Booksellers can order from Farcountry Press, 800-821-3874. Visit www.ChristyLeskovar.com.
BUTTE, MT
KSEN AM 1150

