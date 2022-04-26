ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd and Man City in transfer tussle to land Villarreal star Pau Torres with Spanish club wanting £50m

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbFsi_0fKe0wkJ00

PAU TORRES has received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as the Premier League sides prepare to activate his £50million release clause in the summer.

The Villarreal centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to England for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcYrV_0fKe0wkJ00
Torres is being eyed up by some of England's biggest clubs Credit: Getty

But the end of this season appears the most likely time for him to secure a move away from the LaLiga side given his release clause can be triggered.

And journalist Fabrizio Romano said: "Pau Torres is attracting interest from top clubs again as his release clause will be valid this summer: €55/60m, available until the end of the market.

"Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested - Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him."

Spanish international Torres has impressed since breaking through as a first team regular at Villarreal in 2019.

He was a part of Unai Emery's side which beat Man Utd in the Europa League final last season.

And he has also been key in their run to the Champions League semi-finals this year.

Man Utd are keen to bolster their options at centre-half following an awful season on all fronts.

Club captain Harry Maguire has been out of form, while Raphael Varane has failed to show the kind of quality he provided at Real Madrid.

Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have all been in and out of the team to varying degrees.

Chelsea, who have sent scouts to monitor Torres, are also desperate to sign new defenders as they prepare for the departure of both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

And Man City may be keen to freshen things up in their back line, if only to give themselves some more back-up following Ruben Dias' injury issues.

Torres is set to feature for Villarreal on Wednesday evening when they take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Confident Real Madrid had one foot out of the Champions League against PSG and Chelsea, and both times jumped back in - that's their way and they must show the same durability tonight... but Pep Guardiola knows them well

If you are wondering if Real Madrid fear they may have run out of lives in this Champions League, too many epic comebacks already used up, you'd be wrong. They get to the semi-finals and the smell of the final is too strong to be thinking about anything other than winning it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The stats that show Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to form a strong partnership with anyone now at Man United: Only one of current team-mates has assisted him more than once... and Bruno Fernandes has provided as many goals as Edwin van der Sar did!

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United during their disappointing 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday afternoon. Ronaldo's first half strike saw him become the 33rd player in history to reach 100 Premier League goals - having already reached a century and beyond in LaLiga (311), the Champions League (140) and on the international stage for Portugal (115).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Unai Emery
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

Alisson Becker - 7 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Laliga#The Champions League#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Europa League win over Man Utd was ‘revenge’ against Sir Alex Ferguson, Francis Coquelin claims

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has said the team’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United last season was “revenge” against Sir Alex Ferguson, following comments dating back to Arsenal’s 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2011. Coquelin, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals this week with Villarreal, made his Arsenal debut as part of an under-strength Gunners side in the infamous Premier League thrashing to Ferguson’s United. Ferguson would later write in his autobiography that Coquelin “was completely out of his depth” in the defeat, adding: “I had hardly heard of him and he barely played again.”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool Vs Villarreal | UCL Semi-Finals | Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz All Start

Likely business as usual for Liverpool's number one, barring a late fitness issue. Defense - Andy Robertson; Virgil van Dijk; Joel Matip; Trent Alexander-Arnold. Ibrahima Konate is likely knocking on the door following his performances against Benfica but Jurgen Klopp may lean on Joel Matip's ball-playing ability against a likely very defensive Villarreal side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
407K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy