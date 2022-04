TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents has suggested high schoolers take one more unit of math in order to graduate, as well as a computer science course. On Thursday, April 28, members of the Kansas Board of Regents say they approved six recommendations to the Kansas State Department of Education and adopted a resolution to send the requirements to the KSDE’s high school graduation requirements task force.

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO