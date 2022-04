An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."

