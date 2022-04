In his 25 years as baseball coach at Saint Vincent, Mick Janosko has never been part of a 16-game winning streak. And while Waynesburg ended that streak Sunday, Janosko was eager to see how his team responded Monday at Geneva. The Bearcats won 9-5 and improved to 21-9 overall and 17-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

LATROBE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO