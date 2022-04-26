Alec Baldwin recounts moment of Halyna Hutchins Rust shooting in police interview

Authorities have released new body cam footage showing Alec Baldwin discussing the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust .

The video, published by Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, shows Baldwin recounting the shooting in his initial interview on October 21.

"I put [the gun] in the holster and I pull it out slow, we're rehearsing. We're not filming anything. I pull it out slow, turn, cock the pistol, bang it goes off and [Hutchins] hits the ground," Baldwin said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.