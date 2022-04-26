The 2022 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Kenyon Green 2022 NFL Draft Profile. Green was able to get experience at every position on the offensive line during his college career. He is now taking that experience to the...
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
The Seattle Seahawks could be targeting a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but will it be in the first-round?. This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks decided to officially move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, as they traded him to the Denver Broncos. The team now has Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the top signal caller options on the roster. With the NFL Draft coming up this Thursday, will the Seahawks be eying a quarterback?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
HOUSTON — It's time for NFL teams to make their rosters better through the draft and let's face it -- the Houston Texans have a lot of room for improvement! The draft kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend. If you want to be among the first to know who the Texans pick in the first round, download the KHOU 11 app and we'll send you an alert.
The 2022 NFL Draft is here and it is time to look at what may happen. Here is the 2021 NFL Mock Draft April 28. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, DL, Georgia. It is rumored that the Jaguars are arguing over who to take. General Manager Trent Baalke wants Walker so that may be the pick. He will aid the Jaguars’ pass rush across from Josh Allen.
1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. Analysis: This is more of a mock of how I hope the Cowboys draft rather than how I expect them to. The increasing popularity of Zion Johnson makes it less likely that he reaches 24, but with Kenyon Green similarly talented, he shouldn’t be on the board past Dallas’ pick. In the second round, they dip right back into the offensive lineman pool to take their favorite offensive tackle, allowing him to develop until he can replace Terence Steele or fill in if Tyron Smith gets injured. Across the next two rounds, they address holes on the defense with players that might slip in the draft because of technique or combine concerns, but both Asamoah and Farrell were incredibly productive in college. From there, they look to fill what might become future needs such as HB and TE, while adding a WR with upside like Thornton. They finish out the draft by taking another shot on a late-round flyer at LB, and snagging a kicker they like with their final pick.
The Falcons have a lot of questions going into this season at linebacker. The team might look to move Deion Jones’ contract, and the NFL’s leading tackler Foyesade Oluokun is in Jacksonville. Mykal Walker is a nice-looking young player, but he didn’t have a huge role for the Falcons in 2021. They signed Rashaan Evans to assume Oluokun’s duties, but the group undoubtedly got worse from 2021. There are some impressive players in the draft if they decide to go that route. Previous editions are listed below:
SEATTLE — There have been considerable changes at 12 Seahawks Way over the past three months. Out are franchise faces and NFL stars Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, two veterans who were pillars of their newfound communities in the Pacific Northwest. General Manager John Schneider and Head Coach Pete...
The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching and teams are zeroing in on their needs for the draft. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings. For position rankings: Big Board QB RB WR TE OT OG/C EDGE DL LB CB S. Player Position Rank College. Garrett Wilson WR1...
MIAMI, April 28 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday outside the Caesars Forum conference center in Las Vegas. The Detroit Lions followed a few minutes later when they took former Michigan...
