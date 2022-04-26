ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

The Best Employees Display These 6 Characteristics

By Martin Rowinski
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTxqm_0fKdz3eo00

When I sat for a panel discussion to go over my expertise in the board space recently, one of the main topics revolved around identifying a quality outside board member. To me, this is an easy answer: The qualities that make a great board member are the same ones that would make a great employee.

Like a great board member, a great employee has expertise and education, which are easily identified through the accumulation of credentials over time. But even without experience, good employees exist — people with untapped potential and the drive to work harder and excel at what they do — with a strength of character that’s challenging to build in someone when it doesn't come naturally. To avoid letting these good employees slip through your company’s proverbial fingers, here are six traits to look for to identify them:

Essential character qualities

Employees who miss out on a job opportunity because they lack education or experience can put in the work to build both of those qualities and develop their expertise. As they collect these tools, they are molded into great employees with high levels of expertise, but what about hiring someone without experience?

We all know the catch-22 — only hiring employees with experience keeps inexperienced employees from ever getting hired. But all it takes is for one leader to identify a quality candidate, give them that first opportunity and provide the experience they need to start becoming an expert.

Look for these six characteristics:

  1. Passion and excitement

  2. Eagerness

  3. Preparedness

  4. Good communication skills

  5. Continued learning/desire to learn

  6. Creativity and innovation

Related: Separating Your Marketing Team From the Others Is Limiting Your Success

Skills with a practical value

A good employee is passionate, and when their personal mission, vision and values align with those of the company, they naturally apply that passion towards their work . Passion gives them the confidence they need to tackle tasks and overcome obstacles. They feel excited about getting involved in company activities and ask how they can help to contribute.

When they can connect their work to something they care about, they feel more eager to engage and participate in company projects. Even if the task is beyond their experience and expertise, they raise their hand and volunteer anyway, hoping to get a shot at it. People with strong character know that if they feel themselves failing, they will find the solution, even if that means asking for help. They trust that each attempt, successful or not, will earn them another badge of experience and expertise, which drives them to do whatever it takes to get through it.

Good employees will also do what it takes to be prepared . If they know they have a meeting, instead of walking in blind, they research the meeting topic and bring relevant concepts to discuss with confidence. They have strong communication skills and feel comfortable expressing themselves and their ideas. If they think they know how to do a certain task faster or better, they bring those suggestions to their managers. This is why good employees stay curious and are always learning , no matter their age, degree or experience. They strive to innovate and continuous learning lets a good employee stay creative in their field. Young or old, they know there’s always another lesson to learn.

Related: Growing Pains: How to Turn Hard Times Into Periods of Immense Personal Growth

Building character is challenging, but not impossible

It may be true that some people are born with stronger character than others, but many skills can be developed and changed over time. A child born with a certain character will soon evolve, first to be more like their parents, and then when they go to school, more like their friends. These experiences show us that character can be molded. Of course, change gets harder as we grow older, especially when it comes to changing one’s natural-born character , but even still, people can change their behavior and the way they express themselves to develop new character skills as adults. It might take dealing with some anxiety at first, and years of practice to master, but especially if someone already exhibits some qualities of a strong character, they can learn to develop more.

Character can evolve and be molded as we gain new experiences. When I was very young and living in Poland, I was more outgoing and had many friends. Life was comfortable. Then at 11 years old, I moved to the U.S. where the other children had already established very close relationships that were less than welcoming to the new guy. Eventually, I made friends with a close-knit group of foreigners like me, but I stayed shy all the way through high school and kept to my small circle. I was never the same outgoing kid that I remembered myself to be back in Poland, at least not until I got to college and had a fresh start.

Related: 8 Traits of Exceptional Character That Lead to Happiness and Success

There, instead of kids making fun of my accent, I was meeting adults who thought my accent was cool. It started conversations. All of a sudden, people took an interest in my journey and I came out of my shell. By the time I entered the corporate world, my character had changed completely. Now, no one would ever describe me as shy — but getting there took years. If someone presents the will to express these character skills but has no history of expressing them in the workplace, they may just need a chance to prove they can.

Good employees are a rare commodity and, in today’s job climate , even harder to find. Instead of only focusing on expertise and education to determine an employee’s quality, look to see if their character aligns with your company’s mission, vision and values, and pay attention to their behavior and the expression of their skills. All the experience in the world may not be enough to stop a cheater from finding ways to cheat, but with the positive qualities of a strong character, even an inexperienced employee can become a valuable part of your team.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

For cooperative teams, modesty leaves the best impression

People may forgo displaying luxury brands and other signals of status when they want to convince others that they will collaborate well with a team, as people who signal their wealth and social status could be perceived as uncooperative, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. While studies...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Daily Mail

'Millennials require a different kind of management': Recruitment boss says Generation Y has an 'inflated sense of entitlement' with a 'loathing of conflict' after accountant, 26, lost age discrimination claim after he was fired for being 'demanding'

Millennials have an 'inflated sense of entitlement', 'loath conflict' and require a different kind of management than older generations, according to a top recruitment boss. Gary Ashworth, a recruitment specialist with over 40 years experience, believes Generation Y 'excel' in the workplace due to their 'pleasant' and 'kind' personality traits.
BUSINESS
Mic

How to organize your home with as little effort as possible, according to experts

When you take the time to organize all the stuff in your home, every day afterward goes better. Getting dressed is fast and easy. Cooking a meal is less frustrating. Walking out the door in the morning doesn’t involve a mad scramble to locate shoes, keys, and sunglasses. And you will never again have to drop everything and run around the house tidying like a maniac because guests are coming over. When everything has a place and putting things in those places is an easy habit, the Queen could stop by and you could invite her in without a moment of embarrassment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
komando.com

Renovating your home? Average costs for 26 popular projects

If you’re about to sell your home, get ready for eyes on every corner of your house. Appraisers come in to tell you how much your home is worth and often come up with numbers that seem way too low. One of the best ways to increase your home’s value is to renovate. But you first need to find out the average home renovation costs.
HOME & GARDEN
@growwithco

Second Chance Hiring

Discover how businesses in the public and private sectors can advance second chance hiring initiatives for formerly incarcerated individuals. In the United States, roughly 70 million people have an arrest or conviction record, and more than 600,000 individuals are released from jail each year. “Second chance hiring” initiatives aimed at helping these individuals can offer significant opportunities for employees and employers alike. Formerly incarcerated workers are given a chance to make meaningful contributions to their communities. At the same time, businesses can meet ongoing workforce needs by tapping into a talented (and often underutilized) labor pool.
EDUCATION
Axios

Warnings appear in household finances

New data gathered from America's households raises some red flags as to just how well people are really dealing with inflation. Why it matters: Positive corporate earnings reports and robust consumer spending have prompted many to conclude that, despite skyrocketing inflation, the American consumer is doing just fine. Yes, but:...
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

It Takes Two to Tango with Social Security

Spouses grapple with many financial decisions throughout their married lives. Bigger diamond engagement ring or house down payment? One child or two? Take that job for more pay but lots of business travel?. Few spouses I’ve met, however, consider filing for Social Security benefits in the same category – a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fast Company

Why a return to work might also mean better focus time

Getting people back to the office is a struggle for some companies, and popular opinion says the best way to attract them is through opportunities to connect, collaborate, and socialize. This is true, but a lessor known priority for people is privacy. It’s a myth that everyone has been able...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
PsyPost

Having an unsupportive romantic partner is associated with neurophysiological changes in error processing

Being subjected to unsupportive behaviors from a romantic partner appears to influence how the brain processes mistakes, according to new research published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology. The findings indicate that unsupportive behaviors are associated with heightened neural reactivity after committing an error in the presence of one’s partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inc.com

How Emotionally Intelligent People Use the 24-Hour Rule to Maximize Success and Overcome Failure

You chased something. Hard. An enabling customer. A major contract. A seemingly impossible sales target. When all that time and effort pays off, you celebrate. But the "celebration" lasts too long, and for some reason you're not nearly as excited about what comes next. Servicing the customer. Fulfilling the contract. Building the infrastructure to support rapid growth. Basking in a past achievement is a lot more fun than embracing the time and effort required to accomplish whatever comes next.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy