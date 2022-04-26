Skin cancer awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS – Skin cancer is America’s most common cancer with over five million cases diagnosed in the United States each year. Fortunately, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

Dr. Renata Prado, with Vanguard Skin Specialists , shares tips on how to protect our skin in sunny Colorado.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.