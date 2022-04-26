ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Skin cancer awareness

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNshF_0fKdyoyD00

COLORADO SPRINGS – Skin cancer is America’s most common cancer with over five million cases diagnosed in the United States each year. Fortunately, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

Dr. Renata Prado, with Vanguard Skin Specialists , shares tips on how to protect our skin in sunny Colorado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Can you identify this suspect for Fremont County?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Cold case of Colorado woman unsolved 20 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS– It has been 20 years since the death of 41-year-old Jocelyn Sandberg, who was found stabbed to death on the Colorado College campus. The suspect was never found and, the case remains unsolved. On April 26, 2002, Sandberg was returning from a concert with a friend when an unidentified man stepped in front […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Body found in southwest Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the body of a man found on Little Burnt Mill Road early Sunday morning. Deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive on Sunday and discovered a man’s body. The victim has been […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#United States#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo police are searching for suspects related to a homicide on the city’s east side. Officers were called on Monday morning at approximately 2:32 a.m. after receiving information about several shots being fired and a male lying in the middle of the street. A man was found lying on the sidewalk with a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy