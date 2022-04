Colorado Rockies DH Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting two solo home runs, and striking out once in the Rockies' 10-3 loss to the Phillies. Blackmon started the year rather slow but has now raised his batting average to .281 and with the two home runs in Tuesday's game it now puts him at four on the season. The veteran outfielder is certainly worthy of a roster spot but may disappoint every once in awhile as he is a big home run or bust type of player. Blackmon is currently slashing a .281/.339/.544 line.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO