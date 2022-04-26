ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, WI

Old Glory Honor Flight Mission 56 takes off

By Faith Alford
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – 186 veterans and volunteers headed to Washington, D.C. this morning for a trip of a lifetime. 100 local veterans are being honored from coast to coast for their contributions.

Veterans began their day by receiving shirts and eating breakfast. They were also treated to a special photoshoot before they boarded their flight.

The day trip is filled with several stops at Washington, D.C. They get a chance to visit the memorials that honor them as well as the fallen soldiers that have served in World War ll, Korean, and Vietnam wars.

Memorial service planned on one-year anniversary of Oneida Casino shooting
The Old Glory Honor Flight is free to veterans and gives donors a chance to show appreciation to those who have served in our community. The flight will return at 8 p.m. and the public is invited to welcome them back from their trip.

