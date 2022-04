Episode 1015 of One Piece has been dominating conversation among fans since it first debuted, and it's with good reason as it will go down as not only one of the best episodes of the series itself, but one of the best episodes in anime overall. It's hard to truly convey just how massive of a series Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise truly is as while it celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year, both the manga and anime are well over the 1000th chapter and episode milestones. On the outside looking in, it's a massive mountain tough to climb.

