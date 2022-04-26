ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Leesville Road High School in Raleigh placed on lockdown after bomb threat

 2 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Leesville Road High School was placed on a code red lockdown Tuesday after someone called in a bomb threat. A spokesperson...

cbs17

Crash on Raleigh’s Wake Forest Road kills 1, injures 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two more are injured after two crashes happened approximately 45 minutes apart in the vicinity of Wake Forest Road in Raleigh Wednesday evening. The first, off of St. Albans Drive and Dresser Court, left one person dead in a two-car...
WRAL News

9-year-old Wilson student brings handgun to campus

Wilson, N.C. — The Wilson Police Department said that an elementary school student brought a a handgun to campus on Wednesday. The handgun was "discovered by other students and immediately reported," school officials said in a statement posted to Facebook. The child who brought the weapon to school is...
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WBTW News13

1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and […]
cbs17

Raleigh man nabbed in I-40 meth bust, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said. The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
