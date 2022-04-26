ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tribune Player Q and A: Elizabeth Aleksink

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uollM_0fKdy8B400
USA's Elizabeth Aleksink. (Quad N Productions/For the Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature USA varsity soccer player Elizabeth Aleksink.

Elizabeth Aleksink

Grade: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Favorite Food: Sushi

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: I would be Colossus from X-Men. He's the strong, silent heart of the team. Although he has skin of steel, he is very humble and willing to stay out of the limelight while doing his job. As long as the enemy is defeated.

What do you want to be when you grow up: A writer or journalist.

Favorite sports quote: "If you prepare to fail, you prepare to fail," — Mark Spitz.

College plans: I plan on attending Delta College for two years. Then, I'll transfer to a college that will better equip me with the tools I need to succeed in the field I want.

Best part about competing: It created opportunities for many individuals, challenging those to try new things.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

If your area team has a player you want profiled, please send an inquiry for a Q and A to tom.greene@hearstnp.com . Must be from a Tribune-covered school.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Spitz
Huron Daily Tribune

Onekama three-sport athlete's dreams become reality

ONEKAMA – In late March, one Onekama student's dreams came true. Kaylin Sam, a three-sport athlete holding a 4.0 grade point average, the president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the student council and a youth ambassador for Lakeshore Children's Advocacy Center located in Manistee, was accepted into the University of Michigan.
ONEKAMA, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
743
Followers
476
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy