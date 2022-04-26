Tribune Player Q and A: Elizabeth Aleksink

USA's Elizabeth Aleksink. (Quad N Productions/For the Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature USA varsity soccer player Elizabeth Aleksink.

Elizabeth Aleksink

Grade: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Favorite Food: Sushi

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: I would be Colossus from X-Men. He's the strong, silent heart of the team. Although he has skin of steel, he is very humble and willing to stay out of the limelight while doing his job. As long as the enemy is defeated.

What do you want to be when you grow up: A writer or journalist.

Favorite sports quote: "If you prepare to fail, you prepare to fail," — Mark Spitz.

College plans: I plan on attending Delta College for two years. Then, I'll transfer to a college that will better equip me with the tools I need to succeed in the field I want.

Best part about competing: It created opportunities for many individuals, challenging those to try new things.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.