Cincinnati, OH

Jerome Ford 2022 NFL Draft Profile

By Joe DiTullio
 2 days ago
The 2022 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Jerome Ford 2022 NFL Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 1,319 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, 6.1 yards per carry, 21 receptions, 220 receiving yards, 1 touchdown catch. Ford spent one...

Cincinnati, OH
